‘Jackets pull out win over ‘Jacks, 5-2

CLOQUET — It took some work, but the Hibbing High School girls tennis team pulled out another victory.
The Bluejackets won all three doubles matches, all three in three sets, en route to a 5-2 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Tuesday.
It took some time, but it was worth it in the end.
“It was a battle,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Claire (Rewertz) won her match in straight sets, but three other matches went down to the wire.”
At second doubles, Kasey Jo Rensker and Lola Valeri beat Carlee Maslowski and Dana Jones, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.
“They were down 5-2 in the third set, then pulled it out,” Conda said. “They kept pressing and coming forward. Their shots started working for them.”
At third doubles, Opan Valeri and Heidi Rasch would beat Bella Harriman and Alexis Goranson 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
“Two and three battled right down to the end,” Conda said. “Who would have thought they would have been key victories.”
At first doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Jayden Karppinen and Brynn Martin 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
“There were no easy matches,” Conda said. “We were fortunate to win, but a win is a win.”
Rewertz beat Lydia Stone 6-0, 6-2, and Bella Vincent downed Addie Loeb 6-4, 6-1.
At first singles, Marina Dostal of the Lumberjacks beat Mercedes Furin 6-4, 6-1, and at second singles, Winnie Benjamin Hall downed Megan Bussey 3-6, 7-6 7-4), 10-8.
“Their team was older, almost all seniors,” Conda said. “Our ninth-graders were nervous, but they came back and did what they needed to do. Now, we’re gearing up for Duluth East on Thursday.”
Hibbing 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
Singles: No. 1 — Marina Dostal, CEC, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Winnie Benjamin-Hall, CEC, def. Megan Bussey, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Lydia Stone, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Addie Loeb, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Jayden Karppinen-Brynn Martin, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, H, def. Carlee Maslowski-Dana Jones, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Bella Harriman-Alexis Goranson, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.