‘Jackets prep for Class 3A leading Red Hawks

HIBBING — Sometimes, teams get caught looking ahead, and that’s not always beneficial when it comes to performance.
The Hibbing High School boys basketball team finds themselves in that predicament this weekend.
The Bluejackets have an important Section 7AAA contest today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. against North Branch, but on Saturday, nationally known Minnehaha Academy comes to town for a 2 p.m. contest on Kevin McHale Court.
No one game is more important than the other, but the Redhawks are at the top of Class 3A in the State of Minnesota.
It would be easy for Hibbing to look past the Vikings, but if the Bluejackets want to have home-court advantage throughout the 7AAA playoffs, this is the one game they can’t overlook.
“They’re all important,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Obviously, the talk about Saturday can be a little distracting, but we have to focus on the Friday game first. It’s a section game, a big game.
“North Branch is a streaky-shooting team, so we have to do the right things to take them out of their rhythm. If we do that, then execute our offense, we’ll be alright. They will come at us and take their shot at us just like everybody else has the tendency to do.”
North Branch, according to McDonald, likes to sit out at the 3-point line and shoot, shoot, shoot.
“All of them do,” McDonald said. “That creates problems of its own. We have to take that away and restrict penetration at the same time. It’s a little bit different from the teams we’ve played, so we have to be prepared for it.
“We have to make sure we don’t get distracted.”
McDonald should have their attention. After having a week off, the Bluejackets should be ready to go.
“The guys are tired of going after each other,” McDonald said. “It’s getting chippy, but that’s normal with a competitive team. It’s going to be good to get on a court against somebody else.
“At the same time, we have to do what we need to do to take care of the things we can control and see where that puts you, one way or the other, at games’ end.”
———
Once that game ends, the Bluejackets can focus on Minnehaha Academy, who boasts one of the top players in the country in 7-footer Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren has a nice supporting cast in Isaiah Davis, Hercy Miller, Prince Aligbe, Chase Carter and Mercy Miller. Donovan Smith has been out with a hand injury, so McDonald isn’t sure if he’ll be back in the lineup for this game.
“All of those guys are instrumental in what they do,” McDonald said. “These guys show up to practice and get to play against themselves. That does nothing but make them better.
“We’ll have our hands full, but we knew that when we scheduled them this year. We have to test ourselves and get out of our comfort zone against a team that has all of that ability. We’ll see how we respond to that.”
Holmgren is a dual threat for the Redhawks. He doesn’t just post up. He can step out to the perimeter and hit long-range shots.
“He’s incredibly agile and athletic,” McDonald said. “He’s an offensive-matchup nightmare. His defense is another story. I’ve followed this kid and team alot. I had the chance to get to know a handful of them over the past six months with Ayden playing with them in the fall.
“They’re an incredibly talented group of guys. The key is to get them uncomfortable, if you can. That’s no small task. They have size, strength, ability and skill. No one has ever seen a team like this traveling to Northern Minnesota.”
With COVID restrictions, it’s unfortunate that the gym can’t be filled to the rafters, but Hibbing will play Minnehaha Academy again in two weeks.
Win or lose, McDonald said his team is looking forward to the challenge.
“There’s no doubt it will be a challenge, so we have to do all of the things we talk about well, or it will get out of hand,” McDonald said. “We have to take every single possession as a serious challenge.
“We have defense to play, rebounds to get, passes to make and screens to set. We have to do all of that well and cleanly to give ourselves a chance. It’s about us testing ourselves. We’ll definitely see what we’re made of.”
