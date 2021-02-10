HIBBING — It took three periods, but the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team finally broke down the dam.
The Bluejackets would score four-unanswered goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie en route to a 5-1 victory over Duluth Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The game started rather routinely as Hibbing/Chisholm and the Northern Stars played a tight-checking first period that ended 0-0.
“I thought both teams played well defensively,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Both teams were taking away time-and-space. It wasn’t a lack of effort on either team, but both teams did a good job defensively keeping things on the outside of the house.”
It stayed that way until the 6:09 mark of the second when Duluth’s Kaelin Cochran’s shot on goal hit a couple of bodies along the way, and the puck found its way into the back of the net for a 1-0 Northern Stars lead.
“It was a defensive breakdown on our part that allowed that to happen,” Hyduke said. “It didn’t seem to bother the girls. They went out and worked hard on their next shift, and that’s what you have to do.
“You can’t dwell on the past because there’s nothing you can do about it. The girls did a good job of that.”
That hard work paid off at 15:07 when Julia Gherardi made a nice individual effort and wristed one past Duluth goalie Sophie Mitchell to tie it 1-1.
“Julie has a cannon,” Hyduke said. “What I loved about it is she didn’t try to beat that last person. She used the defenseman as a screen, snapped it off and the goalie wasn’t ready for it.
“She almost got her glove on it, but she couldn’t control it because it was at that perfect height, about a foot off the ice and far and away. It was a great shot, a shot she wouldn’t have had she thought to make one more move.”
Both teams had some opportunities early in the third period, but it would be two Bluejacket defenders who would steal the show.
Courtney Anderson took a shot from the point, and it looked like Mitchell had a bead on it.
The puck deflected off a body and dropped like a knuckleball out of the reach of Mitchell and into the net at 7:52 to give Hibbing/Chisholm the lead.
Abigail Sullivan then stole a pass in the high slot, and her high wrist shot beat Mitchell at 11:24 to make it 3-1.
The Bluejackets took the lone penalty of the game at 12:22, and with just four seconds remaining in the penalty, Annika Lundell cleared the puck out of her zone and scored into an empty net at 14:18.
Claire Rewertz scored at 14:48 on a shot from the slot.
“We told them to not pass up shots,” Hyduke said. “I said, ‘Put it on net and only good things can happen.’ We talked about getting a win here at home for the seniors. The kids responded.
“We do shoot the puck fairly well. We have to take the shots. Duluth didn’t back down. It was still a hard, defensive-fought game. We had some better opportunities, and we finished them.”
Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess had 19 saves, but she got a lot of help from her defense.
“We did a lot of good things,” Hyduke said. “We still have things we need to improve upon, but our transition, the lines that we’ve gone with on the forecheck, were working. We did a decent job of adapting.
“We made some corrections during the game and talked to the kids. It’s always a work in progress, but I like where we’re headed right now. We need to keep moving forward.”
Mitchell would make 16 saves.
DNS 0 1 0 — 1
HC 0 1 4 — 5
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 2. D, Kaelin Cochran (Molly Henderson, Annika Lindgren), 6:09; 2. HC, Julia Gherardi, 15:07.
Third Period — 3. HC, Courtney Anderson, 7:52; 4. HC, Abigail Sullivan (Elyssa Durie), 11:24; 5. HC, Annika Lundell, sh, en, 14:18; 6. HC, Claire Rewertz, 14:48.
Goalie Saves — Duluth, Sophie Mitchell 6-8-2—16; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 5-7-7—19.
Penalties — Duluth 0-0; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 83
Cherry 80
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks picked up the three-point win over the Tigers on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 75
Wrenshall 39
WRENSHALL — Tresa Baumgard had 18 points to lead four Bluestreaks players in double figures as Chisholm beat the Wrens on the road Tuesday.
Sofie Anderson had 16, Jordan Temple 14 and Amanda Bjortmont 11.
Baumgard also pulled down 15 rebounds, and blocked two shots.
Liberty Bilges had 14 points to lead Wrenshall.
CHS 38 37 — 75
WHS 21 18 — 39
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 7, Sofie Anderson 16, Hannah Kne 8, Jordan Temple 14, Amanda Bjortmont 11, Alexis MacMillan 1, Tresa Baumgard 18.
Wrenshall: Frenchie Klimek 2, Liberty Bilges 14, Hailey Tauzell 7, Janae Sjodin 5, Brooke Kent 8, Abbie Resberg 3.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 13; Wrenshall 16; Fouled Out: Baumgard, Resberg; Free Throws: Chisholm 13-22; Wrenshall 5-12; 3-pointers: Temple, Bjortmont, Bilges.
Wrestling
Hibbing 33
North Branch 13
NORTH BRANCH — The Bluejackets took advantage of five forfeits en route to the win over the Vikings at the North Branch Triangular Tuesday.
Winning by forfeit were Ethan Roy, Gabe Martin, Thomas Hagen, Drew Shayd and Mauricio Fridlind.
David Platt won a 2-1 decision for Hibbing’s other win.
Evan Pommier, Josh Logan, Brandt Bombard and Caleb Norwig won for the Vikings.
Hibbing 33, North Branch 13
106 — Evan Pommier, NB, def. Christian Jelle, 6-4; 113 — Ethan Roy, H, won by forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Gabe Martin, H, won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Josh Logan, NB, def. Owen Hendrickson, 10-7; 152 — David Platt, H, def. Ashton LaBelle, 2-1; 160 — Brandt Bombard, def. Bryson Larrabee, 16-3; 170 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Drew Shay, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Mauricio Fridlund, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Caleb Norwig, NB, def. Ian Larrabee, 8-3; 285 — Double forfeit.
Big Lake 56
Hibbing 24
NORTH BRANCH — The Bluejackets only picked up four wins in the loss to Big Lake.
Jelle won by fall at 5:05; Platt won by fall at :56; Bryson Larrabee won by fall at 3:47; and Shay won by forfeit.
Cash Sixberry, Christian Noble, Nolan Reiter, Rocc Visci, Luke Schumacher, Dillon Browen, Tyler Dehmer, Brett Bordwell and Kane Lapointe all won for Big Lake.
Big Lake 56, Hibbing 24
106 — Jelle, H, pinned Cash Stortz, 5:05; 113 — Cash Sixberry, BL, pinned Roy, 2:39; 120 — Christian Noble, BL, won by forfeit; 126 — Noal Reiter, BL, pinned Martin, 3:00; 132 — Rocco Visci, BL, won by forfeit; 138 — Luke Schumacher, BL, won by forfeit; 145 — Dillon Browen, BL, def. Hendrickson, tech fall, 17-1, NTA; 152 — Platt, H, pinned Spencer Vold, :56; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Johnathon Murphy, 3:47; 170 — Tyler Dehmer, BL, def. Hagen, 7-0; 182 — Shay, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Brett Bordwell, BL, pinned Christopher Woods, :18; 220 — Jeremy Phyle, BL, pinned Ian Larrabee, 3:54; 285 — Kane Lapointe, BL, won by forfeit.
