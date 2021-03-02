'Jackets outpace Golden Bears, 5-1

EVELETH — The Golden Bears came into Tuesday’s home game against Hibbing/Chisholm with a lack of intensity.
The Bluejackets took full advantage and skated to a 5-1 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Area at the Hippodrome.
What was the key to the game?
“I think I’ve got three lines that work hard and they complement each other,’’ Bluejackets head coach Pete Hyduke said. “I think they work hard on the forecheck, they backcheck and they’re just all around a hard-working team. You can’t relax with this team.’’
E-G found that out early as the Bluejackets put the pressure on right from the start as they outshot the Bears significantly. E-G had a few shots on net and got the crowd’s attention with a near miss with 5:55 left in the first.
Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Addison Hess was up to the task and the ‘Jackets quickly skated to the offensive zone. One minute later Annika Lundell knocked the puck past E-G goalie Rachel Woods to give the visitors a 1-0 lead with 4:54 left on the clock.
After the first intermission, the Golden Bears looked like they had things going when Jennie Krause scored a short-handed goal 3:54 into the period to tie it up at 1-1.
The Bluejackets didn’t waste any time taking control back as Abigail Sullivan found the back of the net two minutes later for a 2-1 advantage.
Hibbing/Chisholm continued to pepper E-G’s Woods and broke through again with 4:49 on the clock. Aune Boben lit the lamp for a 3-1 H/C lead.
After two periods, the Bluejackets were outshooting the Bears 34-7, which continued to be a problem in the third period.
Claire Rewertz put her name on the scoresheet just 20 seconds into the third period and the ‘Jackets had a 4-1 advantage. Two minutes later, Rewertz capped the scoring in the 5-1 Hibbing/Chisholm victory.
How were the Bluejackets able to shut down the Golden Bears offense?
“Eveleth has a younger team and they work hard,’’ Hyduke said. “We’re just a little more experienced than them up front. They have a solid goalie that always keeps them in position to win.
“It’s just we’re a little faster and a little older and stronger and that’s what happens. But we do work hard. I compliment my team for working hard not only on the ice in games, but they also work hard in practice.’’
”We just didn’t bring the intensity we were trying to build,’’ E-G head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “I thought we were going to come out and play a little better of a game than we did.’’
Fitzgerald added that his team “didn’t win any battles. We were so weak on the puck.’’
They couldn’t afford that the way the Bluejackets play hockey.
“Hibbing just comes out hard and they skate hard. We had no time with the puck and they capitalized on it.’’
The E-G coach didn’t believe the loss was necessarily about being younger than H/C.
“I think it just had to do with Hibbing being more aggressive.’’
Fitzgerald talked to his girls about their intensity after the game.
“We’ve got tougher games coming up so we need to figure out a way to get stronger on the puck,’’ he said.
Hyduke is pleased with how his team is playing as the regular season nears its end.
“I like a lot of the things we’re doing well. Our work ethic has been really good.’’ There are some things to clean up defensively, but “overall I like where our team is’’ heading into the stretch run. “You just want to work on some detail things’’ and carry that into the playoffs.
H/C hosts North Shore Thursday, while E-G hosts Duluth Marshall on Saturday.
Hibbing/Chisholm 1 2 2 — 5
Eveleth-Gilbert 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1, HC, Annika Lundell (Maddie Rewertz, Dorothy Kearney), 12:06.
Second period: 2, EG, Jennie Krause (Katelyn Torrel), SH, 3:54; 3, HC, Abigail Sullivan (Courtney Anderson), PP, 5:46; 4, HC, Aune Boben (Sullivan, Julia Gherardi), 12:11.
Third period: 5, HC, Claire Rewertz (Boben), :20; 6, HC, C. Rewertz (Kearney), 2:26.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 12-19-11—42; Addison Hess, HC, 3-3-4—10.
Penalties: EG, 8-16; HC, 5-10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 50,
Barnum 44
At Barnum, Mason Carlson led all scorers with 24 points Tuesday as the Blue Devils defused the Bombers, 50-44.
Virginia also got 12 points from Nick Peters and 9 from Daniel Squires.
Head coach Derek Aho said his team played well on both ends of the floor. The Devils got a little sloppy in the first part of the second half, but they never panicked.
As time was winding down, Virginia hit some big free throws to preserve the victory.
Barnum was paced by Joe Peterson with 20 points.
Virginia hosts Greenway on Friday.
Virginia 27 23 — 50
Barnum 14 30 — 44
Virginia: Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 12, Daniel Squires 9, Mason Carlson 24, Noah Mitchell 3. 3-pointers: Squires 1, Carlson 2, Mitchell 1.
Barnum: Reed Kornovich 6, Joe Peterson 20, Jake Hultgren 2, Willie Richardson 11, Layne Wickstrom 3, Max Moors 2. 3-pointers: Kornovich 2, Peterson 5, Richardson 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.