‘Jackets outhit ‘Jacks, 22-14

HIBBING — Fortunately, the Hibbing High School baseball team had enough offense to win.
The Bluejackets and Cloquet combined for 26 hits and 36 runs, and in the end, Hibbing came away with a 22-14 victory over the Lumberjacks at Al Nyberg Field Friday in the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic.
There were a lot of offensive fireworks, but the problem wasn’t necessarily the hits and the runs.
It was the walks, hit batsmen and the errors that provided most of the damage.
The Lumberjack pitchers walked 12 batters, while Hibbing’s pitchers walked seven and hit four batters.
That was a catalyst for the high number of runs.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel never thought in a million years that it would take 22 runs to win a game, but the way the game played out, the Bluejackets needed each and every one of those runs.
“It was a game of momentum swings and shifts,” Wetzel said. “There were a lot of things that didn’t go well, for both teams. The biggest thing is there were over 20 hit batsmen and walks combined.
“That makes little flair singles turn into dangerous run-scoring events. We were glad to be on this side of that not-so-pretty game than to be on the other side of it.”
Wetzel knows it’s hard to string a lot of hits together with wood bats to score bunches. He acknowledged that rallies would be aided by walks, hit batters and errors.
“Sometimes, as coaches, we’re right, and we don’t want to be,” Wetzel said. “It was a credit to our offense. We were patient enough to take what they gave us. We clutched up when we needed to. We scored in every inning.
“If that’s going to happen, you’re probably going to win the ballgame. They did have a seven-run inning, and to our credit, we were able to sustain it. An inning like that is usually a nail in the coffin for any game.”
Every hitter in Hibbing’s lineup scored at least two runs, with the exception of Keeghan Fink, who didn’t enter the game until the fourth inning.
Ethan Lund, Josh Kivela and Joe Scipioni each scored three times.
The scoring barrage started in the first when the Bluejackets got two runs on RBI base hits by Evan Radovich and Logan Gietzen off of Cloquet starting pitcher Matthew Erickson, who only lasted one inning because his control was sporadic.
Bluejacket starting pitcher Evan Vinopal reciprocated in the top of the second by walking three Lumberjack batters.
That, along with seven hits, allowed Cloquet to score seven times to take the lead.
Zachary Tyman had a two-run single, Dayne Painovich, Joe Baker and Carsen Psyck had RBI singles, Grant Werhan walked to force home a run, and Marshall Hayes hit a sacrifice fly to give Cloquet a 7-2 lead.
“Right after that half inning we talked to them and said, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of ballgame left. Let’s see what kind of competitors you are?’” Wetzel said. “To our guys’ credit, we did compete well.”
The Bluejackets responded with six runs in their half of the second thanks to six hits, an error and four walks.
Gietzen had an RBI single, Radovich hit a sacrifice fly and Joe Allison forced home a run with a walk and it was 8-7.
Cloquet came back with one in the third on an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball by Psyck, but Hibbing got that back with a sacrifice fly by Allison in its half of the third.
The Lumberjacks used two walks, two hit batters, an error and a wild pitch in the fourth to score three runs and take an 11-9 lead.
The Bluejackets responded once again with a six-run fourth inning as Allison hit a two-run single, Fink an RBI single, Mayson Brown an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball and Lund and Kivela with RBI walks.
But was 15 runs going to be enough?
That was anybodies guess the way the game was going, and Cloquet made sure to keep it interesting with three runs in its half of the fifth.
Psyck hit a two-run single and one run scored on an error to make it 15-14.
Not to be outdone, Hibbing came back with three of its own in the fifth as Kivela hit a two-run single and one run scored on an error to make it 18-14.
The Lumberjack got a hit-by-pitch to Tyman, then a double by Jack Sorenson to start the sixth inning off of Fink, but the sophomore got two strikeouts and a pop out to keep Cloquet off of the board for the first time since the first inning.
The Lumberjacks, who have given up an average of 11.5 runs per game, found themselves in hot water again in the Hibbing sixth, allowing another four runs to put the game out of reach.
Gietzen had a two-run double during the inning. One run scored on the back end of a double steal and Lund hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball.
“There were opportunities to hang their heads and not play with energy and focus, but we did a good job with that,” Wetzel said. “At times, there were things that were ugly on the field, but our effort and competitiveness were good today.”
Vinopal started for Hibbing, tossing one inning. He allowed two hits, walking three. Dan Mammenga came on in relief, working 2.1 innings. He gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out one. Kivela tossed 1.1 innings of two-hit ball. He walked one and struck out one. Fink worked 2.1 innings, giving up one hit. He struck out four.
Radovich finished with three hits and two RBI; Gietzen had three hits, including that double, and four RBI; and Allison had two hits and four RBI. Lund and Kivela both had three RBI.
Mason Anderson came on in relief of Erickson. He wired .1 inning, giving up two hits and walking three. Hayes worked two innings, allowing five hits. He fanned two and walked four. Joseph Baker tossed 2.2 innings of five-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one.
Psyck had three hits and four RBI; Painovich had two hits and an RBI; Hayes had two hits and an RBI; and Tyman had one hit and three RBI.
CHS 071 330 0 — 14 12 4
HHS 261 634 x — 22 14 3
Cloquet: Matthew Erickson, Mason Anderson (2nd), Marshall Hayes (2nd) (L), Joseph Baker (3rd) and Dayne Painovich; Hibbing: Evan Vinopal, Dane Mammenga (2nd), Josh Kivela (3rd), Keeghan Fink (4th) (W) and Evan Radovich; 2B — Hayes, Jack Sorenson, Logan Gietzen.
