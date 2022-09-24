MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed ninth in the Bronze Division at the Maroon & Gold Invite held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Lakeville South placed first with 374 points, followed by Blaine 282, Farmington 241, Forest Lake 204, Mounds Park/Gentry Academy 174, St. Paul Central 163, Rogers 138, Simley 131, then the Bluejackets at 122.
River Falls had 114, Duluth East 103, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 93, Dassel-Cokato 65, Marshall 55, St. Louis Park 50 and Coon Rapids 16.
It was a good day at the pool for Hibbing.
“We started out kind of slow, but by the last third of the meet, we started swimming substantially better and got competitive,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “They had to get used to the situation of where we were, and the field of competition we were up against.”
The Bluejackets did get six swims in the top eight, and they had one swimmer place in the top 16.
Individually, Geli Stenson was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:05.39) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:40.29); Macie Emerson was seventh in the 50 freestyle (26.51) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (59.04).
In the relays, Emerson, Emery Maki, Madison St. George and Stenson were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.16); and that same foursome was fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.46).
“Our times, in a lot of cases, were equal or better than last weekend at our own invite,” Veneziano said. “As usual, we struggled with some of our swims and didn’t go faster. That’s par for the course at this time of the year.”
Hibbing did finish in front of Duluth East, which is a perennial power in Section 7AA.
“This trip was worth taking,” Veneziano said. “ Any time you can get a team on the road, spend a lot of time together out of the pool, then have a day of competing together as well, you get to know each other.
“I always feel that the more you get to know your teammates, the better you will perform for their sake.
“This was absolutely more than a swimming trip. I’m pleased with the step we’ve taken forward. There’s more to accomplish, but we are growing as the season progresses.”
Maki was 12th in the 50 freestyle (27.34) and 11th in the 100 freestyle (59.69).
