MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed ninth in the Bronze Division at the Maroon & Gold Invite held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Lakeville South placed first with 374 points, followed by Blaine 282, Farmington 241, Forest Lake 204, Mounds Park/Gentry Academy 174, St. Paul Central 163, Rogers 138, Simley 131, then the Bluejackets at 122.

