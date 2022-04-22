HIBBING — As Kadee Vesledahl begins her first season as Hibbing High School softball coach, she can feel secure in the fact that one position is solidified — pitching.
That’s because Vesledahl has sophomore Aune Boben toeing the pitching rubber with a variety of speeds and movement as the ball leaves her hand.
That, in itself, gives the Bluejackets a shot at winning the Section 7AAA title, a chance that Hibbing missed by one game last year after a late-inning loss to Chisago Lakes.
Even though Vesledahl wasn’t a part of that game, that doesn’t mean the Bluejackets don’t remember it. They remember it like it happened only yesterday.
“They said they weren’t happy about it,” Vesledahl said. “The key to our success is to remember our goal, and remember how it felt to fall short the previous year. We have that grit going for us.
“We’re going to make it far into the playoffs. It’s up to them to see how far they’re going to go. We have a tough section with North Branch, Chisago Lakes and Hermantown, among other teams. Anyone can make a run at it.”
To do that, Vesledahl needs to get everything she can get out of her seniors, Bella Scaia, Megan Bussey and Ayva Terzich.
Both Terzich and Bussey showed themselves well in a 10-0 win over Virginia.
“I need them to be consistent, and I need them to be leaders,” Vesledahl said. “They have to keep the other girls in the game. They both hit the ball well, so that set a good example as an upperclassmen.”
Juniors Emma Kivela, Abigail Sullivan, Monroe Rewertz, Rylie Forbord and Maddie St. George will also see extensive playing time.
“I need them to be more coachable and try new things,” Vesledahl said. “I do enjoy their coaching ability.”
Then there’s Boben and Jenna Sacco-LaMusga out of the sophomore class.
Boben is the ace in the hole, but she won’t be able to pitch in every game.
Vesledahl has an alternate plan for that.
“I’ll throw Rylie whenever I can, and she knows that,” Vesledahl said. “As a former pitcher, you have to go out there and be a gamer every day. You have to keep everybody in the game.
“Pitchers and catchers will keep you in the game, then it’s up to the bats to win it. We’re blessed, and I hope the girls realize that as well.”
Defensively, Hibbing will have to be on its toes. Boben struck out 11 hitters in her first outing, but when teams do hit the ball, the Bluejackets must make the routine plays.
“When your pitcher strikes out 11, you don’t need a lot of defense,” Vesledahl said. “Our middles have to be strong and go for everything. Our center fielder has to be a vocal leader as well.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets should hit just enough to make their pitcher’s lives easier.
“We’re going to be quick, and we’ll put the ball in play,” Vesledahl said. “We’re going to make the other team make plays. We have a couple of big bats, so we can make the other team panic in the field.
“I hope we can continue to grow. That’s all you can ask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.