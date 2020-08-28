Jackets looking to make a jump

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team had their best section meet in quite some time last year.
Every member of the Bluejackets had their best times of the season.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to move Hibbing up in the Section 7AA Meet.
The last time a Bluejacket team advanced to state was 2000, and Coach James Plese wants that to change.
Whether or not that’s this season will remain to be seen, but Plese likes his returning runners for the 2020 season.
First off, Plese, and his athletes are all grateful there’s going to be a season after the crazy spring and summer everyone has experienced.
“It has been strange,” Plese said. “I’ve been talking to colleagues around the state, and we’re all in the same boat, which is nice to have some people to lean on. We feel grateful to be back.
“Trying to enforce safe social distancing and reminding the kids to wear masks. that’s been interesting, but, again, at the end of the day, we are grateful to have the chance to do this. It’s good for the kids.”
Without football this fall, Plese said he has picked up some extra runners.
“We didn’t pick up a ton of football and volleyball kids, maybe a handful of those, but we we’re in a good spot,” Plese said. “We picked up some good kids. I’m interested to see how this season unfolds.
“I have four assistant coaches this year. They’re all great. They’re running with the kids. They’re enthusiastic. It’s been so fun for all of us to be back doing this.”
As far as the runners go, Plese has junior Zach Rusich, who was Hibbing’s No. 1 runner at the end of last season.
“We’re looking for him to make a jump from his sophomore to junior year,” Plese said. “He put in some work this summer, so we’re hoping things do come together for him when we do get to compete.”
Senior David Platt is also back. If he’s healthy, he and Rusich make a good one-two combination.
“He’s coming off an injury-filled junior year,” Plese said. “He’s kind of banged up at the current time, but he’s tough mentally. He will gut through mentally what he can. Hopefully, we can get something out of him.”
Owen Hendrickson is also a senior on the team.
“He’s looked strong this year,” Plese said. “We only have two seniors in the program. They know, after watching last spring, watching their friends go through that, you never know when it’s going to be gone.
“They have that in the back of their minds. They’re appreciative of getting this chance. Hopefully, we get them going.”
The third senior is Connor Marschalk, who is coming over from the football team.
“My recruitment pitch was, ‘Remember when you dabbled as a distance runner as a freshman in the spring,’” Plese said. “He became our top sprinter over the next couple of years (in track), but he’s back, which gives him something to do, and keeps him in shape.
“I’m supportive of that. Other than that, we’ll be junior reliant. Jeremiah Wentland and Ethan Roy, they came a long way last year as runners. We’re hoping that continues. Ethan’s work ethic is amongst the best on the team, and in the whole program. He’ll set the tone there.”
Joining them on the team will be Carter Bungarden, Preston Sladek, Mitchell Anderson, Bryson Larrabee.
“I think they’re ready to make some jumps and contribute in the 5K,” Plese said. “Mitchell is coming off a season of injuries. He was shut down for most of the last season, but he’s been working hard this summer.
“Bryson has looked the part so far. He’s been a nice addition. I don’t know if we have him beyond this year, but he’s going to do well with his time with us. He’s looked strong.”
There are several freshmen in the mix, too.
Ethan Aune, Oliver Stevens, Justin Walker, Christian Massich and Tate Murden were on the verge of making the varsity team last year.
“They were at every summer run with us,” Plese said. “They’re hungry. It’s a nice fivesome. Whether they’re running the 5K or dabbling down, if there’s shorter races, they’re going to be ready to contribute.”
At the junior-high level, Plese has Lucas Arnold, Carson Brown and Gavin Bexell.
“They’ve looked tough as eighth-graders, so far,” Plese said. “We have a nice core group. We’re not too young, but we’re not too old. Even though this year will be weird, and we’re not sure if we’ll get a section meet, this is a like a two-year journey.
“Yes, we want to do well and we want David and Owen to go out with a bang, but you never know, from week-to-week, what it’s going to bring. We’re looking at it as a bit of a journey here.”
Right now, there is no plan for a Section 7AA Meet, but Hibbing will get seven meets as opposed to the normal 10. There is an Iron Range Conference Meet schedule, but how that will be run is up in the air.
“We won’t race against every team in the conference, but we got paired with G/N-K,” Plese said. “Coach (Will) Floresheim, with this perhaps being our last season in the conference, wants to send us out with a statement.
“I’ll have to use that as motivation for our kids. Our goal is to do well throughout the season. We get to race, and when we get to races, whether there’s 26 schools or two other schools, we still have to compete.”
That IRC Meet will be one of the biggest motivating factors to this season, unless a section meet is held.
“They have to have some intrinsic goals and motivation,” Plese said. “I think the section meets are 50/50 at best right now. The motivation has to come for the seniors to finish strong, do well and show that all of these years of hard work paid off.
“For the juniors on down, it’s ‘Hey, we do get to come back, so if we don’t have a section this year, we’re building for the future.’ It’s tough to stay motivated for two-straight years, but at the same time, if that’s all we’ve got, they have to buy into it and be willing to do it. With this group, the majority will be willing to do that.”
