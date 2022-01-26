HIBBING — After a 3-0 loss to Duluth Marshall, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is now 7-7 on the season.
The Bluejackets will try to climb one game above that .500 mark today when they host Superior, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm has lost two of its last three games, the Hilltopper contest and a 7-0 loss to Hermantown. The win was a 7-0 shutout of North Shore.
The biggest thing in those losses was the Bluejackets’ play along the half wall.
“We’ve had problems lately extending plays along the half wall,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “We’re getting rubbed off the puck too easily, and we’re turning over pucks.
“We have to do a better job controlling those areas of the ice, along the half wall, and winning some of those battles.”
It hasn’t been for a lack of effort. Rewertz has been happy with the way his team is competing, but big, physical teams have given the Bluejackets problems.
“The effort has been outstanding,” Rewertz said. “Marshall was big and physical, but we have to be able to play with those teams. A lot of the time it’s a mind set in those one-on-one battles.
“Our goal is to win those battles, whoever we’re up against. It comes down to body position. We have to absorb hits. That’s what we’ve been working on the past few days. Hopefully, we can get better.”
One area of positivity has been Hibbing/Chisholm’s play on the blue line.
“I like our D-corps,” Rewertz said. “We’re growing. We have a couple of sophomores — Blayden McCue and Christian Edmonds — who have grown, and (Drew) Kubena, (Tristen) Babich, (Nathan) Rude are playing well.
“(Reed) Kearney has stepped up and done a nice job. I also like the way our forwards are collapsing down in the slot area. I’d like to see us swarm better to loose pucks along the boards. When we’re tying up someone, we need to get there quicker and take options away.”
As far as the Spartans are concerned, Rewertz said he doesn’t know much about them, but they did play Duluth Denfeld tough in a 3-2 loss.
“Our main focus is making us better,” Rewertz said. “They have a nice squad, but we’re looking to improve each day. Our group will be ready for them today.”
The key will be getting off to a quick start.
“We’ve been struggling with our starts,” Rewertz said. “It’s easier to play from ahead, so the key for us is to get pucks behind their D early on, win those one-on-one battles and come up with some opportunities.
“Scoring first would be big for us. We have to turn our opportunities into goals because we’re playing well defensively.”
