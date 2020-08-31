Jackets look to rebound

HIBBING — After getting beat 5-0 and putting no shots on net in their first game, there’s no way to go but up for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team.
The Bluejackets can take that step in a positive direction today when they travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks on a newly refurbished Noble-Hall Field, beginning at 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids now has a turf field, which was just resurfaced this past summer.
It should be an exciting time for Hibbing/Chisholm to get the chance to compete on the new field.
“It’ll be nice for some of the guys that have experience on turf,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman said. “On the other hand, we haven’t had any scrimmages on turf like I would have liked to have had due to COVID-19.
“They won’t be used to the fast pace at first, but on the upside, there’s some benefits from turf for us as well. Even if you play on turf a lot, it’s easy to misjudge. It’ll be a challenge.”
Against the Lumberjacks, Edman never questioned his teams’ effort, but the Bluejackets need more experience with positioning on the field.
“Once they’re more fully conditioned, it’ll be a closer game,” Edman said. “Near the end of that second half, we had them figured out where we could create a breakaway, but we, but we lacked positioning and the awareness to prevent them from scoring right away on us.”
Hibbing/Chisholm wants to avoid falling behind right away, so the first 10 to 15 minutes of this game will be important.
“Every game is different, but all of the games I’ve coached are on the edge of a knife right at the kickoff,” Edman said. “A lot of the time, if you weather through the first 15, and it’s still 0-0, you can set in and get your pace going.
“You can get everybody into a good rhythm. I hope that they have a little bit more awareness of the game for the new guys that have never played. We also need a little bit more of a tough mindset to start out to say they’re going to stand up and not allow the early, easy goal.”
It should be a problem for the Bluejackets to elevate their play, especially against their rivals from the west.
“The ones that have played Rapids before will be looking for revenge,” Edman said. “They’ve never been an easy team to beat, so they should be excited for that. It’s also a night game, so by the second half, it’ll be a little darker..
“They should get some excitement for that vs. an afternoon game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.