HIBBING—Last year, the Hibbing High School girls track team could rely on Julia Gherardi to get the team points.
This season, those points totals are going to spread around as Gherardi, who won two-straight state titles in the pole vault, has graduated and is vaulting at the college level.
Bluejacket coach Serena Sullivan has six seniors, Emery Maki, Geli Stenson, Abigail Sullivan, Reese Aune, Miriam Milani and Chloe Wojciehowski.
“I need continued leadership out of them,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “They’re a great bunch of seniors. They’re solid leaders, and that’s the main thing I need out of them.”
Stenson and Maki will be solid 800 runners, and Wojchihowski will be solid in the throws. Sullivan, who is in her first on the track team, will also be solid in the throws. Milani will run the longer distances, along with Aune.
“They will all be great assets for the team in all events,” Sullivan said. “Chloe has been communicating with me as to what the throwers need, what needs to be done and what is expected.
“Abigail is a hard worker and does what she needs to do. She’s right behind our No. 1 thrower (Izzy Walto). They’ve been great for one another, pushing each other. She’s caught on fast.”
The junior class consists of Jorie Anderson, Mileena Sullivan, Jocelyn Strukel, Haley Bennett, Desiree DiIorio and Sophia Halter.
“Most of them are distance runners,” Sullivan said. “They’ve been a strong, solid bunch for many years. They’re great leaders and hard workers. They put in the extra homework outside of the season.”
The sophomore class has Gianna Figueroa, Abby Theien, Emma Reini, Grace Bigelow, Allie Hagen, Tara Hertling, Walto, Mya Petroskey, Arianna Ellis, Alizah Langner and Andrea Petrosky.
There’s a number of freshmen that may contribute as well as some junior high runners in Hattie Eskeli, Avery Kukowski and Hannah Farnsworth.
Most of them will especially contribute in the Bluejacket relays.
“Having a few of them that are strong can carry everybody else,” Sullivan said. “We have two of our distance runners who are versatile enough to do a 3200 to a 100. That’s a huge benefit for us.”
The field events, other than throwing, will be a work in progress.
“We’ll be OK in the long and triple jumps,” Sullivan said. “We have to find some strength in the high jump, but we have some potential candidates for that and pole vault. We need to get outside for some vaulting time.”
Sullivan said she’ll miss Gherardi’s talent and leadership.
“We’re deep enough where we’re going to be OK, but we will miss that team unity she brought. The seniors and juniors will have to make up for that. Julia does check in often. She will continue to be involved, even from a distance.
“These girls will always have an admiration for her, but we’ll be OK without her.”
If everything falls into place, Hibbing could get some athletes to state.
“It’s going to be tough because there’s a lot of competition between the other teams,” Sullivan said. “They all have talented athletes. There’s nothing to take lightly. We have to work hard and work as a team to be able to advance a few athletes to the state meet.”
