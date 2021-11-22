HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is on a two-game winning streak, and the Bluejackets would like to extend that to three.
Hibbing/Chisholm gets that chance today when it takes on North Shore in a 7 p.m. contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets are coming off a 6-4 win over Mahtomedi, in a game where they did a lot of good things, but there were also some things that needed some work.
Hibbing/Chisholm will need to make those improvements against a Storm team that’s 2-0 on the season.
“They’re having a nice season, and I know what they had last year,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “They had a solid goaltender, who is a senior this year. It’s important that we stay focused on being a little more consistent.
“We had a little bit of Jekyll and Hyde in our last game, and when you’re playing a good team, you need to make sure you’re consistent throughout. There’s going to be momentum swings, and you have to adjust and deal with those.”
So consistency is what Hyduke will be looking for against North Shore.
“Their coach has his team playing hard, and they make you earn what you get,” Hyduke said.
The Bluejackets have had a lot of success against the Storm over the years, but it’s a new season and a new North Shore team.
“They’ve taken that approach,” Hyduke said. “We preach that all of the time. We take it one-game-at-a-time. What happened yesterday means nothing. I told the kids to enjoy the win on Saturday and come ready to play Monday.
“We still have adversity. We have kids in band and different kids still in fall sports that won’t be back. There’s multiple things, but it comes back to leadership. If our upperclassmen stay focused, usually, the underclassmen will follow. I’m hoping they continue to do that.”
Hyduke wants to see this team play a good 51 minutes of hockey against the Storm.
“We have to be consistent in all areas of the ice,” Hyduke said. “When mistakes happen, which they do in every sport, it’s what you do right after that mistake that makes a difference many times in a game.
“It’s how you respond to that adversity. We have to handle adversity, be as consistent as we can and stay positive.”
