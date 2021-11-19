HIBBING — Coming off an 8-1 win over Rock Ridge, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team evened their record at 1-1.
The Bluejackets will try to make it two wins in a row when they host Mahtomedi, beginning at 2 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s performances were like night-and-day against Roseville Area and the Wolverines, so Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke is hoping his team can continue that trend.
“We want to build on the things we did well,” Hyduke said. “I thought we had much better gap control, and we took away time-and-space. We have to take that similar approach.
“We went hard to the net. We shot the puck. We moved the puck well in the defensive zone, and in the offensive zone. We’ll keep building on our strengths.”
Hyduke would like to see his team clean up one area of its game.
“We had better support, but we have to support each other when a player moves up to pinch,” Hyduke said. “Our forwards need to drop back and support our defense. We could do that better.
“I like the direction we’re going. I know this team is a work in progress. Our goal is to be the best we can be at the end of the year.”
According to Hyduke, the Zephyrs have a team similar to his team.
“I expect Mahtomedi to have a nice team,” Hyduke said. “Traditionally, they have a solid program. I expect nothing less. “I expect an even game. They’re coming into the game 1-1 (with a game against Rock Ridge Friday).
“We’re going to have to play well. We’re not a team that can just show up and win. This team has to work hard, and do all of the little things right. That’s when we have a chance at being successful.”
That means taking the good points from Tuesday and refining them against the Zephyrs.
“We’re focusing on the same things,” Hyduke said. “What you strive for is more consistency in everything you do. They did so many good things right in that game that you want to keep stressing the same team concepts, attack zones and good gap control.
“Those are the things we need to do to be successful, not only now, but at the end of the year.”
The key word for Hibbing/Chisholm is focus.
“They have to think about the things we’ve talked about and worked on all week in practice,” Hyduke said. “They have to implement those things into their games. We can’t control wins or losses or the bounce of the puck, but we can control our effort.
“The game of hockey, like any sport, is a one-on-one battle. We have try to win more one-on-one battles with your opponent than they do with you.”
