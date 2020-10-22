HIBBING — With two sophomore quarterbacks and a young offensive line, Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard knew there would be some growing pains in the 2020 season.
Throw in COVID-19, and that made matters worse because those signal callers and that offensive line didn't get a full preseason or scrimmages to work out the kinks.
In a 22-0 loss to Proctor, the Bluejackets held their own, but they couldn’t get on the scoreboard.
Last week against Cloquet, that inexperience showed up big time in a 76-22 loss to a veteran Lumberjack squad.
Two games doesn’t a season make, so Hibbing went back to work this week in preparation for a 7 p.m. contest against North Branch today at Cheever Field.
Against Cloquet, the Bluejackets turned the ball over 11 times, including seven fumbles.
On the bright side, Hibbing turned the Lumberjacks over six times, all fumbles, but it’s going to take the Bluejackets some time to develop.
“We’re young on the offensive line,” Howard said. ‘They’re growing as this season goes on. We knew what was going to happen with Cloquet. They’re a program that we’re trying to get to.
“We learned a lot. We learned that we have to give our quarterbacks some time. It is growing pains. It is.”
At one point in that game, Hibbing turned the ball over seven-straight times in the first half, which led to 56 Cloquet points.
“That’s huge, but we did get some turnovers against them, too,” Howard said. “That’s a positive take away from it. Our defense was getting some turnovers. Having sophomores at quarterback, it is growing pains.
“We’re going up against a lot of teams that usually have seniors and juniors as their quarterbacks.”
As Howard prepares to take on the Vikings, he knows one thing — North Branch likes to run the ball, and with snow on the field, the ground ground game of both teams will be important.
“They use a full-house backfield, and they’re foot-to-foot on the offensive line,” Howard said. “The tight ends are right next to them, three in the backfield. That’s their offense. They will run a lot of fakes out of it.
“That’s why it was hard to get a read on what Cloquet was going to do on defense because they never spread out. You never knew exactly what you’re going to get.”
Defensively, Howard said the Vikings run the same kind of defense as the Lumberjacks, but it all comes down to the Bluejackets’ offensive line dominating at the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work this week with the offensive line. Communication is the biggest thing. They have to start communicating with each other.”
With the weather conditions not looking favorable, depending on how much snow is on the field, Howard is expecting a big dose of running from the Vikings.
“We’ve practiced out in the snow all week long,” Howard said. “Hopefully, we’re ready for the snow. This is going to be a different season because we’re playing into November with the snow, but we didn’t expect the snow to come this early.
“We have to read our keys, and the kids have to go out and execute and have fun.”
Hibbing was able to move the ball in the second half against Cloquet, as Hayden Verhel and Josh Kivela scored Bluejacket touchdowns.
Howard said the Vikings play a similar defense to Cloquet, so they’ve already had a good look at what they’re facing.
“We’re looking at what we did in the second half against Cloquet,” Howard said. “We’ll try to use that to our advantage. It’ll be nice getting two of our seniors back. We tried some different stuff in the first half against Cloquet, and it didn’t work.
“We’re not changing our formations or our offense, but we’ll try some different stuff this week, too.”
Howard is hoping the weather doesn’t have a big effect on the game, but Hibbing will have to cut down on its turnovers if it wants to be successful.
“We’ve practiced outside in the snow, so the kids have to get used to it,” Howard said. “The football will be slippery. We have to be smart about it. We have to come out ready to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.