SUPERIOR — For 17 minutes, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team had things well in hand.
The Bluejackets were leading Superior 34-30, they were playing comfortably and competing well.
All it took was one minute at the end of the first half to change everything around.
The Spartans would outscore Hibbing 8-0 in that final minute, then Superior kept up that barrage in the second half en route to an 83-55 victory over Hibbing Tuesday.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald didn’t see that coming.
“Out of nowhere, we totally fell apart,” McDonald said. “We lost it in that last minute of the first half, then we never got it back in the second half.”
Hibbing was coming off a 21-day layoff, and against a team like Superior, it was difficult to hide from that.
“They’re a good team, and they showed that tonight,” McDonald said. “We had them uncomfortable until we didn’t. It got out of hand. It was like starting the season all over again.
“As much as you want to shed that off and not dwell on it, I saw a bit of that. I was hoping we’d talk better and anticipate better, but I knew we would be physically sluggish. We had mental lapses and it snowballed on us.”
A lot of that miscommunication came from the 3-point line.
The Spartans would score 48 points from the arc, hitting 16 treys.
“A lot of those were from early mistakes defensively,” McDonald said. “It isn’t that we weren’t in their face, but we had a breakdown in our zone. That created rotations where we had to guard the basket.
“That left guys open on the perimeter. It’s those things that hurt.”
Hibbing tried to fight its way back into the game, but Superior would hit a 3-pointer to take quell those rallies.
“We had some momentum in the second half,” McDonald said. “Every time I thought we had something going for ourselves, scratching our way back into the game, we’d have a breakdown, then they would hit a three and that took the momentum away from us again.
“We have to learn from this and set our sights on the Breakdown Community Clash Saturday in St. Michael-Alberville.”
The Bluejackets will play Orono at 12:15 p.m.
Ayden McDonald led Hibbing with 23 points. Carson Brown had 10.
Evan Bennett had 26 points for the Spartans, including fife 3-pointers. Shane Leask had 18, all 3-pointers. Tanner Swanson finished with 12, and Robert Olson had 11.
HHS 34 21 — 55
SHS 38 44 — 83
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 7, Carson Brown 10, Alex Chacich 8, Ethan Eskeli 2, Jacob Jensrud 2, Ayden McDonald 23, Drew Forer 3.
Superior: Evan Moreau 2, Tanner Swanson 12, Shane Leask 18, Jake Kidd 4, Jeffrey Olson 6, Robert Olson 11, Evan Bennett 26, Andrew Olson 3.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 13; Superior 17; Fouled Out: Moreau; Free Throws: Hibbing 13-16; Superior 4-5; 3-pointers: Rusich, Chacich 2, Forer, Swanson, Leask 6, Jeffrey Olson 2, Robert Olson, Bennett 5, Andrew Olson.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 77
Silver Bay 54
NASHWAUK — Marcus Moore poured in a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans over the Mariners at home Tuesday.
Gaige Waldvogel was the only Nashwauk-Keewatin player in double figures with 14 points. He sank three 3-pointers.
Cash Williams had 21 points for Silver Bay. Trenton Mecks added 18 and Mason Ollman had 13.
SB 34 20 — 54
NK 34 43 — 77
Silver Bay: Dylan Schwartz 2, Cash Williams 21, Trenton Mecks 18, Mason Ollman 13.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldovogel 14, Marcus Moore 29, Justice Rebrovich 6, Conner Perryman 6, Daniel Olson 8, Brody Erickson 7, David Goss 2, Eli McNeil 4.
Total Fouls: Silver Bay 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Silver Bay 9-14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-10; 3-pointers: Williams 2, Mecks, Waldvogel 3, Moore 6, Rebrovich, Perryman.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 5
North Shore 1
SILVER BAY — Julia Gherardi scored a power play goal at 2:34 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie and lift the Bluejackets to the victory over the Storm Tuesday at Rukavina Arena.
It was Gherardi’s second goal of the game. She tallied a short-handed goal at 7:34 of the first period.
Following Gherardi’s second goal, Claire Rewertz scored at 6:43, then Aune Boben scored at 13:52 and 16:12 to end the scoring.
Livia Hoff had North Shore’s only goal, lighting the lamp at 12:33 of the second period.
Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess had 13 saves; Megan Larson stopped 46 shots.
HC 1 0 4 — 5
NS 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Kendal Gustavsson, Claire Rewertz), sh, 7:34.
Second Period — 2. NS, Livia Hoff, 12:33.
Third Period — 3. HC, Gherardi (Abigail Sullivan), pp, 2:34; 4. HC, Claire Rewertz (Monroe Rewertz), 6:43; 5. HC, Aune Boben (Panella Rewertz, Megan Bussey), 13:52; 6. HC, Boben (Bussey), 16:12.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 4--0-9—13; North Shore, Megan Larson 16-16-14—46.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; North Shore 2-4.
Girls Basketball
International Falls 64
Cherry 56
CHERRY — Olivia Thostenson had 26 points to lead the Broncos past the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Gracie Swanson added nine points for International Falls.
Cherry was led by Faith Zganjar with 20 points. Lauren Staples had 11.
IF 36 28 — 64
CHS 33 23 — 56
International Falls: Abby Hutchinson 6, Gracie Swenson 9, Hannah Anderson 2, Maddie Lowe 6, Kale Taylor 5, Graci Bissonette 6, Nora Sullivan 4, Olivia Thostenson 26.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 6, Lauren Staples 11, Anna Serna 6, Faith Zganjar 20, Rylee Mancina 6, Jillian Sadjak 4.
Total Fouls: International Falls 17; Cherry 17; Fouled Out: Lowe, Ridge; Free Throws: International Falls 9-14; Cherry 13-15; 3-pointers: Taylor, Thostenson 2, Staples.
