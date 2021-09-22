HIBBING — Against Duluth Denfeld, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys’ soccer team got two goals from Jacob Jensrud, and the game was flowing along nicely for the Bluejackets.
Then things started to sputter.
The Hunters came back to take a 3-2 halftime lead, then scored three more times in the second half for a 6-2 victory on Saturday at the Lake Superior Conference Day.
The Bluejackets will make their corrections as they get set to take on Two Harbors in a 4:30 p.m. contest on the Agates home field.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer was at a loss for words as to what changed so quickly for her team.
“We played well in the first half,” Forer said. “We started to have some defensive breakdowns and communication breakdowns. Being behind at the half wasn’t too bad, but in the second half, we ran out of energy.
“The air was let out of our sails. In that first half, we played beautifully. We were moving the ball. Jacob was faster than their defense, so we gave him the ball and let him run with it.”
The Agates may be the perfect team to cure any ailments Hibbing/Chishom may have.
Two Harbors has given up 51 goals in four games, with two scores not reported.
The Bluejackets beat the Agates 12-0 on Sept. 1, but Forer wants her team to forget that game.
“I’ve been preaching that they’ve been practicing since the last time we met, and they’re going to be improved,” Forer said. “When we go there, we can’t take anything for granted.
“We have to go out and execute, otherwise we’ll be surprised like we were last year. We weren’t prepared. When we get off the bus we have to be prepared and ready to play.”
Especially defensively.
“We need more energy, and we need to contain people,” Forer said. “Outside the 18, we were letting them carry the ball into the 18, and at that point, your goalie doesn’t have much of a chance.
“We need to work on containing and keeping people outside the 18. Offensively, we’re spreading the ball out well. We need to work on switching the field, and keep communicating. The communication breakdown and having guys quiet on the field is what comes back to hurt us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.