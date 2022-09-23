HIBBING — After going scoreless in their first two games, the Hibbing High School football team finally gained some offensive momentum in a 26-20 loss to Pine City last week.
The Bluejackets got two running touchdowns from Bryson Larrabee and one from Trevor VonBrethorst, on a pass from Larrabee, against the Dragons.
Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is hoping to carry that momentum over into today when the Bluejackets take on Grand Rapids, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
It was still a loss, but there was more positivity coming out of that game against Pine City.
“We got on the scoreboard, the kids fought hard, but it’s taking time,” Howard said. “The biggest thing is we keep on building. I talk with the kids about growth, mind set and getting more-percent better every day.
“We’re getting there.”
The key to getting on the board was Hibbing’s offensive line.
“They got the push, and the kids started believing in each other,” Howard said. “Last Friday was the first time where we did go down 14-0, then we fought back to get it to 13-14 before the end of the half.
“I’ve never seen the kids believing in each other. Even though we were down, they believed.”
That attitude needs to carry over to this Thunderhawks game.
“They need that belief in each other,” Howard said. “That will be huge for us going forward. We’re getting to a tough part of our schedule. There’s no easy games. It’ll be a tough fight for us, but the kids are starting to believe in each other.
“They believe in the plays, the concepts and in the way we are coaching. It was a different week. The energy of the team is different.”
As was the case last week, Howard wants his offense to be 50/50 when it comes to the pass and run.
“We were balanced last week,” Howard said. “There were runs. There were passes open. It was keeping Pine City on its toes. They didn’t know who to stop, or where to go.”
Howard does know that Grand Rapids will be a formidable foe.
“They’re a physical team,” he said. “They're a well coached team. Their coach (Greg Spaun) doesn’t change much there. They know what they’re doing, and they’re sound. We have to make sure we’re sound, too.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets must be ready for the Thunderhawks’ option offense.
“We have to be able to read it,” Howard said. “They only run a few plays, and there’s a few we have to stop. We have to make sure that we cover everyone, that we don’t try to go off of our assignment.
“We have to do our assignments.”
The offensive game plan is simple — just believe in the play calls.
“We have to run our plays,” Howard said. “We have a few different formations we’ll use, and we have to be able to execute those plays.”
