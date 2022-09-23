HIBBING — After going scoreless in their first two games, the Hibbing High School football team finally gained some offensive momentum in a 26-20 loss to Pine City last week.

The Bluejackets got two running touchdowns from Bryson Larrabee and one from Trevor VonBrethorst, on a pass from Larrabee, against the Dragons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments