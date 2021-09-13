HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team is now on a two-game winning streak.
The Bluejackets beat Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday by a 2-1 count, with both goals coming off of the foot of Alex Chacich.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer is hoping to make it three in a row when the Bluejackets travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks in a match slated for 5:45 p.m. at Bromberg Field.
According to Forer, her team is playing decent soccer right now.
“We’re feeling good, and the guys are confident,” Forer said. “We’ve had a lot of scoring opportunities. We’ve had a lot of big defensive plays. On both sides of the field, we have confidence, and we’re ready to get another game going.”
Forer said Chacich has been on a tear, but Hibbing/Chisholm will need more balanced scoring as the season goes on.
“It’s nice having Alex score, but we did have a couple of other guys with shots,” Forer said. “We need to keep realizing that teams are going to catch on to us when they see that we have one guy doing all of the scoring.
“It’s making sure that the rest of the guys that are on the field are confident enough to put a shot on frame when the opportunity comes.”
To get that balance, Forer said the team is working on their passing.
“We have to trust each other,” Forer said. “When Alex has the ball and he’s coming down the field, if he’s double covered, we’ll have guys open. We have to find the open man on the field.”
Forer knows a little bit about Cloquet. She knows that the Lumberjacks knocked Hibbing/Chisholm out of the playoff last season in a higher-scoring game.
Cloquet is 4-1 with two scores not reported.
“They’ve been good,” Forer said. “I want to go down there and compete. I want to give them a run for their money. They’ve beaten some teams that we have coming up on our schedule, so we’ll see how they measure up with them.”
Cloquet has scored 20 goals this season, so the Bluejackets’ will have to balance out their defensive play, along with getting some offense going.
“We might be looking at a different formation to solidify the backside of the field,” Forer said. “I know our offense and moving the ball in the midfield can take care of itself, but if we can’t possess the ball because we’re playing defense the whole game, that will be trouble.
“If we can stack our defense a little bit and open up the middle for them to get the through-ball in, that’s going to be our game plan for today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.