‘Jackets hope to be ready for the long haul

HIBBING — Can the Hibbing High School girls swimming team win the Section 7A title?
The answer would be never say never.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano will do everything in his power to get his team to the top of the heap as the 2021 season begins.
What lengths will Veneziano go to to make that happen?
“Everything we can,” Veneziano said. “We have some broad expectations in what we want to see happen over the course of the season, but we need to maximize everybody’s talent. We need to train hard.
“This is going to be one of those seasons where it’s going to be a long haul. We’re not going to set the world on fire in the early stages of the season. That’s fine. I’ve been down that route many times before.
That’s why Veneziano tries to keep things in perspective.
“You’re building for the end,” he said. “That’s OK. If I was a young, inexperienced coach, I might be concerned about it, but at this stage of the game, you utilize all of the experience 30 years of doing this has afforded me.”
Leading the way for the Bluejackets will be seniors Bella Alaspa, Courtney Massich, Riley Story and Alison Trullinger.
They are joined by juniors Emery Maki, Jordyn McCormack, Chloe Price, Madison St. George, Geli Stenson and Alice Wolter.
Sophomores Desiree DiIorio, Macie Emerson, Ella Kalisch, Lily Lantz, Reagan Powell, Mia Savage and Alexis Walters will have a say in the success Hibbing achieves this season.
At least, the season will get back to normal after a COVID-19 shortened season last year, which made Veneziano change his training technique.
“We had to tweak the way we trained last year due to limited pool time,” Veneziano said. “We had separate pods. We still have separate pods, but we have more time allotted for each group to get more training time.
“We can go back to a lot of the stuff that we’ve done, like some of the dryland stuff we’ve done. The thing is, we can get a lot more back to what we’ve done in the past, but we adapted to the circumstances we were dealt. Some of those adaptations will pay off for us in any kind of season moving forward.”
If there’s one event Hibbing is strong in, it’s the backstroke. Veneziano will piece the other events together.
“We have more backstrokers than I know what to do with,” Veneziano said. “In the other events, we are searching for someone who can compete in that event. We have somebody for every event, but we’re trying to build a little depth.
“That takes some trial-and-error. We’ll have more time to do that since I don’t have these grandiose expectations for the early parts of the season. That’s conducive for experimenting.”
To win Section 7A, the Bluejackets will have to go through defending champion Mesabi East, plus, Grand Rapids is moving back into the section.
“They were the champions of Section 8A last year,” Veneziano said. “We added a team. With Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert being combined as Rock Ridge, that’s where we had one-less team.
“In order to have more balance, Rapids ended up back in there. Rapids did a great job winning that Section 8 title. They’ve got a lot of their kids back. They are the dominant team of this section. They are light years ahead of the rest of us right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.