‘Jackets hope for tight battle with Raiders

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team might be 1-3, but Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson has seen marked improvement.
Hibbing is coming off a 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld, so they have to shake that off because it doesn’t get any easier today when they travel to Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m.
Peterson knows this team is heading in the right direction.
“In the four games, I’ve seen a lot of great digging and we do get some kills here and there and it’s awesome when we do, but we do need to keep that consistency,” Peterson said.
Hibbing was missing a player against the Hunters, Kylee Huusko, who will be back for the Raiders’ contest. That will be a big addition to the offense and defense.
“It’ll bring a sense of calmness,” Peterson said. “Everyone is here. We can do this together. Having her attack will help us quite a bit. She’s been up there with attacks, and she does get a lot of sets.
“Rightfully so. She’s earned it. She knows how to kill that ball.”
As far as Greenway goes, the Raiders won’t have Claire Vekich, but the cupboard isn’t bare by any means.
Greenway will be a good test for Hibbing.
“They have a good program as well,” Peterson said. “Their coach (Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson) is good. I”m hoping it’s a close, five-set game. To have that happen, we have to keep playing our game.
“If we notice we’re getting blocked a lot on the outside, we have to do more mixing it up. I love when we mix it up, then you never know where we’re going to come from. As far as defending, it’s making sure our blocks are there on time.
“We’ll see what happens. We need to get a touch.”
