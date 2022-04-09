HIBBING — In past years, the Hibbing High School baseball team has had a little bit of time outdoors before their first game.
This season, that won’t be the case as the Bluejackets head south to take on North Branch, beginning at 3 p.m. today.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said his team hasn’t even seen the light of day during the 2022 season.
“This will be the first time for us,” Wetzel said. “There’s been times when we’ve been out a limited amount of time in terms of a parking lot or the Lincoln football field. We have not set foot outside this year.
“Needless to say, we’re not fully prepared for our first game. We’re going into it knowing we’ll find plenty of things to work on and address. We’re staring at a situation where we might not play for another two weeks after today.”
When Hibbing takes the field, there’s a number of priorities Wetzel and his coaching staff want to see.
“It’s hard to project out, but we’ll try to pitch by committee,” Wetzel said. “We want to get their feet on the dirt, so to speak. Our No. 1 priority is getting guys on the mound to get comfortable out there.
“The challenge will be putting different guys in different positions on the field. We’ll have to have a flowchart on how we want to do things. Going into any game, your plans on what happens in a game and what actually happen, are two completely different things.”
Hitting-wise, the Bluejackets have seen live pitching, but only in the cage.
“We’ve faced our pitchers this week, so we have seen some live pitching,” Wetzel said. “Being in a cage inside is different than in a game without one. Our pitching machine does throw breaking balls, but there’s nothing that can prepare you for a game simulation.”
The one thing Hibbing can control is its compete level.
“First and foremost, we want to see the guys out there competing,” Wetzel said. “It’s going to be a challenge because North Branch has been outside practicing. We know we have a good challenge ahead of us, but we need to compete and make some plays.
“We’ve talked about the mental aspect of baseball. You can understand the strategies and the physical part of it, but when the things don’t go well, it’s how you handle the emotional part of it, the adversity of it. Normally, we’re behind the eight-ball when we play, but it’s never been to this point with a lack of preparation.”
All the Bluejackets can do is get some actual work in, especially if the weather doesn’t clear up enough to get out any time soon.
“We want to get multiple guys on the mound to see some batters,” Wetzel said. “The next thing in order is getting guys out there to make plays defensively. We want to get in our at bats, too.
“We want to see live pitching and get some experience out there. That’s a big thing for us.”
