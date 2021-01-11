‘Jackets grapplers hope to contend for Section 7AA title

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team lost a some good wrestlers after last season, but don’t count the Bluejackets out.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce might have some open spots in his lineup as the 2021 season begins next week, but he does have a wealth of wrestlers in his lower and middle weights.
That, in itself, should make the Bluejackets a contender in Section 7AA.
“What I want, and that goes for all of the years I’ve coached, is showing up for practice, show up on time, make a weight and step on the mat and give me 110-percent,” Pierce said. “I want our identity to be never give up until that final whistle blows.
“If I get that out of these kids this year, we should win quite a few matches this year.”
Per usual, it starts with the seniors, which include David Platt, Owen Hendrickson and Mauricio Fridlund.
“So far, they’ve been doing an excellent job leading the team,” Pierce said. “They talk to the team every day. They’ve taken the younger guys under their wing and they’re teaching them. With that, we should win a few duals and be competitive.”
Platt and Hendrickson are the captains of the team, but Fridlund is a key addition. He missed last season due to an injury.
“Having Mauricio back is good,” Pierce said. “It’s fun having him around the team. He was coming into his own until he got hurt. He doesn’t look too rusty. He’s in good football shape.
“He’s not heavy. He’s muscular. He’s quick. He’ll do well.”
The lone junior on the team is Ethan Roy, who is in his second season in wrestling.
“He made a lot of strides last year,” Pierce said. “He’s physically fit. There’s nobody, outside of David, that out-works him in the room. He’ll turn things around this year, and start winning a bunch of matches.”
The sophomore class includes Dominic Cementina, Bryson Larrabee, who had 27 wins last year, Drew Shay, Thomas Hagen, Levi Herr and Trevor VonBrethorst.
“With Bryson, we’ll be bumping him up and moving him around,” Pierce said. “We’ll use him all over the lineup.”
Freshmen Cooper Hendrickson, Gabe Martin, Alex Plombon, Dillon Duffney, Jack Bautch and August Spiering will get mat time, along with eighth-grader Ian Larrabee, who had 17 wins last season. Preston Thronson could also see varsity action this year.
Pierce also has seventh-grader Christian Jelle will be the Bluejackets 106-pounder this year. Camron Hartikka might also see some time.
“He’s solid,” Pierce said of Jelle. “He’s traveled quite a bit. He does a lot of work during the summer. He’s been to Indiana and North Dakota, wrestling in tournaments, and he’s doing well.
“He only weighs 104 pounds, but his ability will make up for some of that lightness.”
At the moment, the Bluejackets don’t have a heavyweight, but the team is loaded between 145 and 160.
Pierce will get that first look at his next weekend in Little Falls.
“Practices have been going well,” Pierce said. “We’re getting into shape, so we’re working on our conditioning, but they’re looking good. Last year, we gave up 12 points right away, so we know what that’s like.
“The guys will pick it up around it. Once we get our first couple of competitions out of the way, we’ll see what we have to show them as coaches.”
According to Pierce, his team should be well tested this season.
“We like our schedule,” he said. “We have decent competition, teams we don’t usually see. It’ll be a fun year, a good learning year.”
