HIBBING — Like most teams, the Hibbing High School wrestling team has been fighting illness and injury, but the Bluejackets have persevered.
Hibbing is coming off a loss to Rock Ridge, then Thursday, the Bluejackets beat Superior.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought his team wrestled well in both of those meets, so he’s hoping they carry that into today when the Bluejackets take part in the Elk River Invite, which begins at 10 a.m.
Pierce will be filling 10 spots in the individual tournament, but he will be missing Christian Jelle and Gabe Martin.
At least Pierce has Kaden Sweeney back in the lineup, but he did miss the Rock Ridge match.
In the loss to the Wolverines, both teams won five matches, but Rock Ridge took advantage of 24 points from forfeits to get the win.
“It should be a lot closer when Christian, Gabe and Sweeney are back,” Pierce said. “We’ll be a lot tougher at the bottom of our lineup. Against Superior, they didn’t let up at all. We only lost two matches, so we beat them up pretty good. We did well.
“Now, I’m excited to go to Elk River. There’s some good teams there. It’s going to be solid competition for our guys.”
This invite will have nine teams competing, including teams like Osseo and Prior Lakes.
“This will test us, so we’ll see how we do,” Pierce said. ‘We have four or five guys that could make it to the finals. That would be good. Our schedule has been up-and-down right now, but the kids are responding to it.
“I’m impressed with how it’s going.”
Being an individual tournament, Hibbing will be battling for each weight class title, but the Bluejackets will be earning points for the team as well.
The farther each wrestler goes, the more points they earn.
“We’ve been doing well in these events,” Pierce said. “This team is a team. You can feel it in the room. Our captains are great. They keep the team tight. There are no problems. The younger guys aren’t getting pushed out, feeling like they don’t belong.
“It’s the guys first, and the team second. Once they got that mentality, they’ve been getting the job done. They pick up the slack from somebody who might not have wrestled well. They get a different intensity.”
All Pierce can ask for is an honest effort every time they step out on the mat.
“If the kids wrestle their best, at their level, that’s all I want, win or lose,” Pierce said. “If they give everything they have, that’s all I want. Good things happen when you do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.