HIBBING — At the 7:18 mark of overtime, after a timeout, Andrew Torrel and Brayden Boyer skated by center ice and gave each other a fist bump.
The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East and Hibbing/Chisholm High School goaltenders, respectively, were in the midst of a goaltending duel in a 0-0 game.
It was a sincere gesture as both goalies were on their games.
Torrel stopped 41 shots and Boyer had 36 saves as the Bluejackets and Golden Bears skated to a 0-0 tie in an Iron Range Conference contest Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The two netminders stole the show as both teams had quality scoring chances throughout the game.
“That was fun on their parts, but I always say that goalies are a reflection of their defense,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Jeff Torrel said. “For the most part, both teams played lockdown defense in front of their nets. That helped their goalies a lot.
“I was wishing one would have gone in for us.”
Hibbing coach Eric Rewertz echoed those sentiments.
“He (Boyer) played outstanding,” Rewertz said. “He had a good game tonight. We played good team defense. We ran around a few times throughout the game, but all in all, we took away time and space, and I thought we played well in our zone tonight.”
For Eveleth-Gilbert it was nice to get back on the ice.
The Golden Bears hadn’t played a game in two weeks due to COVID-19. Even so, Torrel thought his team handled the first two periods well.
“We were a little rusty, a little slow thinking out there, a little slow with the puck movement,” Torrel said. “At times you could see them getting back into game speed, but that’s the toughest part of it.
“You try to emulate game speed in practice and you try to pick up the intensity, but it’s not the same when the kids feel a little bit of pressure out here. They’re playing other people. Other people are watching them. Getting back into that game intensity is nice for us.”
Eveleth-Gilbert did have two power-play opportunities, one in the second period and one in third, but Hibbing/Chisholm did a good job killing them off.
“We’ve been working on a few things, and I liked the way we ran our PK,” Rewertz said. “I thought we did a good job of forcing things to the boards or down low, taking away the things they wanted to do.
“I liked what we did.”
The Bluejackets got back-to-back power plays in the third period, but they couldn’t beat Torrel. Those two power plays took some steam out of Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Bluejackets started gaining some momentum, but time and time again, Torrel came up big, keeping the game scoreless.
“I thought in the third the thing that hurt us, it was the penalties,” Torrel said. “We had the momentum, and that took it away from us. That’s when we got tired. It was the penalty killing. The guys who were out there five-on-five were now killing and chasing a little bit.
“We stood our ground. Coming off of two weeks off, I was thinking we were going to be rusty, which we were a little sloppy at times, but the kids battled and worked hard. That’s all we can ask.”
Rewertz figured his team might tire out Eveleth-Gilbert, but the Bluejackets didn’t attack enough in the man-advantage situations.
“I liked our power plays,” Rewertz said. “I thought we moved the puck well, but we have to get more shots to the net. Instead of trying to work it around and look for the pretty one, we have to throw pucks at the net.
“We have to get in front, screen and tip and take out the goalies’ eyes.”
Overall, Rewertz liked the way his team held up during the game.
“They worked hard,” Rewertz said. “I’d like to see us play the body more. I remember a few times where we went through and did what we call a, ‘drive by,’ where we reached and didn’t take a body.
“We are battling harder. The kids are working hard. I was happy with the game tonight. I was happy with the way the boys played and competed.. Both goaltenders played outstandingly. Tip your hat to both of them.”
EG 0 0 0 0 — 0
HC 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Overtime — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Eveleth-Gilbert, Andrew Torrel 10-10-15-6—41; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 6-12-10-8—36.
Penalties — Eveleth-Gilbert 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 52
Greenway 45
COLERAINE — Elli Janila had 24 points as the Golden Bears beat the Raiders in the Iron Range Conference contents at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Amara Wilcon added 11 points for Eveleth-Gilbert.
Baylie Jo Norris had 13 points to lead Greenway.
“We did a lot of things better tonight, but we had some uncharacteristic mental lapses on defense that ended up costing us,” Greenway coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright said.
EG 23 29 — 52
GHS 21 24 — 45
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcon 11, Morgan Marks 5, Elli Jankila 24, Caden Krmpotich 3.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 5, Baylie Jo Norris 13, Nicholle Ramirez 8, Chloe Hansen 8, Jadin Saville 7.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 16; Greenway 16; Fouled Out: Norris; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 6-12; Greenway 6-14; 3-pointers: Marks, Norris 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.