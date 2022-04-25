VIRGINIA — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team dropped two matches at the Hibbing Quad Saturday held at the Quad Cities Tennis Club.

In match No. 1, the Bluejackets fell to Mound-Westonka by the score of 7-0.

The White Hawks got singles wins from Carter Reinbold over Drew Anderson, 6-2, 7-5; Charlie Paul over Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-3; Jackson Briggs over Jack Gabardi, 6-1, 6-4; and Quinn Vochko over Christian Dickson, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Max Epsky and Dylan Mather beat Brady Fosso and Keaton Petrick 6-2, 7-5; Erick Larson and Brady Loehr downed Isaiah Hildenbrand and Tyler Fisher, 6-0, 6-2; and Blake Reinbold and Ambrose Neumann beat Nurzhan Bishenbek and Ben Molick, 6-1, 6-1.

In the second match, Hibbing fell to Cambridge-Isanti by the score of 4-3.

The Bluejackets got one singles win by Gabardi, who beat Phillip Yerigan 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Hildenbrand and Fisher beat Elliot Knudsvig and Justin Sauze 6-4, 6-4; and Ricardo Florez and Dickson downed Owen Zorn and Reid Stevens 6-4, 7-5.

The southern Bluejackets got singles wins from Keagn Lowman over Anderson 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; Erik Kindern over Hendrickson 6-1, 6-3; and Micah Gustafson over Tristan Babich 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla downed Petrick and Foss 6-4, 6-0.

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Hibbing 3

Singles: No. 1 — Keagen Lowman, CI, def. Drew Anderson, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; No. 2 — Erik Kindern, CI, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Micah Gustafson, CE, def. Tristan Babich, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Phillip Yerigan, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: No. 1 — Alex Magnuson-Caden Chesla, CE, def. Keaton Petrick-Brady Fosso, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Elliot Knudsvig-Justin Sauze, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Ricardo Florez-Christian Dickson, H, def. Owen Zorn-Reid Stevens, 6-4, 7-5.

Mound-Westonka 7, Hibbing 0

Singles: No. 1 — Carter Reinbold, MW, def. Anderson, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 — Charlie Paul, MW, def. Hendrickson, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; No. 3 — Jackson Briggs, MW, def. Gabardi, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 — Quinn Vochko, MW, def. Dickson, 6-2. 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 — Max Epsky-Dylan Mather, MW, def. Fosso-Petrick, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Eric Larson-Brady Loehr, MW, Hildnebrand-Fisher, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Blake Reinbold-Ambrose Neumann, MW, Nurzhan Bishenbek-Ben Molick, 6-1, 6-1.

