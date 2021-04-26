‘Jackets go 2-1 at Hibbing Quad

HIBBING — The Hibbing boys tennis team finished 2-1 at their own Hibbing Quad held at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts Saturday.
The Bluejackets beat Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-3, then beat East Grand Forks 6-1.
Hibbing lost to Pine City 4-3.
Against the Lightning, Isaac Hildenbrand beat Alex Frimanslund 6-4, 6-2 at first singles; Drew Anderson downe Caiden MacLean 6-0, 6-1 at second singles; Tristan Babich beat Justin Kerr 6-1, 6-3 at third singles; and Cooper Hendrickson downed Joe Sutherland 6-1, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Luc Dulong and Wyatt Simonson, Zachary Lagergren and Blake Henricksen and Lucky Bischoff and Jens Kahdahl all won doubles matches for Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Against the Dragons, Anderson won at second singles, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3 over Peyton Smetana; Babich beat Caleb Stumme 6-3, 6-1 at second singles; and Cooper Hendrickson beat Greyson Johnson 6-3, 6-3 at fourth singles.
Parker Sell won the lone singles match for Pine City, and winning the doubles matches were Jared Carpenter and Mason Mikyska, Hunter Danielson and Seth Linnell and Rhiver Sauter and Braden Berglund.
Against the Green Wave, Isaac Hildenbrand beat Tate Fridgen 6-2, 6-0; Anderson downed Jude Johnson-Bohn 6-0, 6-1; Babich downed Carson Knutson 6-1, 6-0; and Cooper Hendrickson upended Thomas McMahon 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Jack Gabardi and Isaiah Hildenbrand defeated Garret Beauchamp and Tate Steenerson 6-0, 6-1, and Gavin Schweiberger and Benny Galli beat Kai Campos and Jeb Jaaven-Farstad 6-2, 6-0.
Tanner Lubinski and Cole Gerber won the lone doubles match for East Grand Forks.
Hibbing 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, def. Alex Frimanslund, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Caiden MacLean, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Tristan Babich, H, def. Justin Kerr, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Joe Sutherland, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Luc Dulong-Wyatt Simonson, GRG, def. Christian Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Zachary Lagergren-Blake Henricksen, GRG, def. Jack Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Lucky Bischoff-Jens Kahdahl, GRG, def. Gavin Schweiberger-Banny Galli, 6-1, 6-2.
Pine City 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Parker Sell, PC, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Anderson, H, def. Peyton Smetana, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3; No. 3 — Babich, H, def. Caleb Stumme, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Greyson Johnson, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jared Carpenter-Mason Mikyska, PC, def. Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Hunter Danielson-Seth Linnell, PC, def. Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 — Rhiver Sauter-Braden Berglund, PC, def. Schweiberger-Galli, 6-3, 6-2.
Hibbing 6, East Grand Forks 1
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, Tate Fridgen, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Anderson, H, def. Jude Johnson-Bohn, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Babich, H, def. Carson Knutson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Thomas McMahon, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Tanner Lubinski-Cole Gerber, EGF, def. Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Garret Beauchamp-Tate Steenerson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Schweiberger-Galli, H, def. Kai Campos-Jeb Haaven-Farstad, 6-2, 6-0.
