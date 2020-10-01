‘Jackets girls get the win at home meet

HIBBING — The goal was to pack it up, and the Hibbing High School girls cross country team did it to perfection.
The Bluejackets scored 27 points en route to winning the Hibbing Triangular Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Grand Rapids scored 51 points for second, and Proctor was third with 65.
Hibbing coach James Plese wanted his team to push eighth-grader Gianna Figueroa, and they did for the first mile of the meet.
There was another reason for that, too. He wanted his girls to run negative splits.
“We’ve been going in the opposite direction, which there is some pros and cons,” Plese said. “The positive being that they’re leaving it all on the course. We can tell that. They’re not saving it all for the end, sprinting in and saying, ‘I have a lot left.’
“Conversely, they’re not racing with a lot of strategy. We tried to slow that lead pack down, and Gianna set the pace. We wanted them to start slower in that first mile, then cut them loose.”
According to Anderson, she didn’t mind the strategy.
“We were supposed to stay with her to push her a little bit more,” Jorie Anderson said. “After the first mile we went. It was different because we normally go out a lot faster. We were trying to push her on her first mile, and have her stick with us.
“We wanted to make her time a little faster, and run in more of a pack.”
Anderson would finish third in the meet with a time of 21:35. She was led in by Aune Boben, who placed second overall, in 21:34.
Boben said the race was different than what she is normally used to running.
“Before the race I thought it would be good for the team, everybody can try and get to that same pace,” Boben said. “During the race, it was an interesting feeling because it was different from how I run.
“I usually start out faster, but the coaches have told me to slow down a little bit, so I can even out the miles.”
Boben would have preferred to have stuck with a Proctor runner, who would go on to win the race, but she knows what’s good for the team is good for her.
All five Hibbing runners were bunched together during the first part of the race.
“I like to be a little-bit faster, but it was hard because everyone was there,” Boben said. “It was different. In the other races, it was usually two or three of them, but this was the whole team.
“Packing up like that will help us, especially in our next couple of meets, stick closer together.”
As for Figueroa, she had mixed feelings about the strategy.
“I don’t like being in the front because I like running behind somebody,” Figueroa said. “It did feel cool to be in front. I went a little fast in the beginning. Sometimes, I don’t believe in myself, but I got to be with the team more.
“That felt cool and awesome. I felt it was painful, but now I can stay with the pack more.”
Boben and Anderson would break away from the pack, and they finished neck-and-neck at the finish line.
“It was good,” Boben said. “She pushed me through the entire race. I wanted to stop, but it was no. I kept telling myself, ‘Stick with Jorie. Stick with Jorie. Stick together.’”
Anderson agreed.
“She pushed me a lot, and I think I pushed her, too,” Anderson said. “I felt good, but exhausted. It feels like all of the hard work wasn’t for nothing.”
Finishing behind those two were Jocelyn Strukel fifth in 22:12, Reese Aune 6th in 22:25 and Audra Murden 11th in 22:44.
Figueroa was 12th in 23:02, followed by Charleigh Hartl in 13th in 23:06 and Miriam Milani 15th in 23:38.
“I think the race strategy went well,” Plese said. “Aune and Jorie looked strong to finish it. Jocelyn and Reese looked strong as well. We’re looking to build off of this.”
On the boys side, Grand Rapids won with 29 points. Hibbing and Proctor both had 52 points, but the Bluejackets were awarded second place because their sixth runner was 16th compared to 22nd place for the Rails sixth running.
David Platt was Hibbing’s top runner, placing fourth in 17:52. He wanted to break 18 minutes, so he accomplished his goal.
Platt did start fast, but he was able to get out of his comfort zone to get that time.
“I felt good early, but I knew I went too fast,” Platt said. “It was a good pushing point. I slowed down, but I kept pushing through. It was important to push out of my comfort zone.
“I did some sprints to get my heart rate up before the race. That felt good. It boosted me up. If I wanted to win this race, this is how I have to run. I figured if I slow down a little bit, it was alright. I had to break 18. That was the goal today.”
Plese wasn’t surprised that Platt started so fast.
“He has the wrestler mentality of just gutting it out,” Plese said. “His first mile was a 5:25, but I’m not sure that’s the greatest strategy, but with a guy like David, he wants to battle with the lead dogs.
“He was able to hang on to a PR, and finish top five. He went out to compete. He’s a competitor.”
Taite Murden would be Hibbing’s second runner, finishing with a time of 19:30 to place eighth. Bryson Larrabee ran a 19:49 to place 11th, and Silas Langner was 15th in 19:56. Owen Hendrickson was 16th in 20:06 and Zach Rusich was 18th in 20:11.
It was the first time Murden has placed second on the team.
“I went with the flow,” Murden said. “I was with Silas (Langner), and I passed him up after the second-to-the-last turn. I was pacing off of people, and moving up spots.
“It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. It was alright.”
Plese liked the way Murden and Langner ran.
“Silas jumped into his second 5K of the season,” Plese said. “He’s won the last two junior high races and won them. He wanted to try this out. He was our No. 2 for a lot of that race. He’s got a lot of time to learn and grow.
“Taite continued to improve. He’s more of an even-keeled split times, which is a positive for us. From No. 3 to No. 12, it’s going to make for some tough calls when it comes to sections. It’s fun to watch.”
