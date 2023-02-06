HIBBING—Defense wins championships, so that will be the main focus for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey when they open Section 7A play today, traveling to Moose Lake Area for a 6 p.m. contest at Riverside Arena.

The Bluejackets received the No. 6 seed, and Moose Lake Area has the No. 3 seed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments