‘Jackets fall short against ‘Jacks, 61-49

HIBBING — The first time the Hibbing High School girls basketball team took on Cloquet, the Lumberjacks ran away with a 36-point victory, 72-36.
The second time, Hibbing made Cloquet work for its victory.
The Bluejackets played tough for 36 minutes, but the Lumberjacks had a little too much experience and came away with a 61-49 win Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
A loss should never be celebrated, but Hibbing coach Chris Hanson couldn’t have been more proud of the way his team played this time around.
“They took it to us in Cloquet,” Hanson said. “We put some good halves together. We’re coming together as a group at the right time. We were talking on defense. We were getting shots in the flow of the offense instead of forcing.
“We didn’t take threes from too deep. We let our shots come to us. We moved the ball well. We got shots from inside the lane. That’s going to lead to a lot of success for us. This stretch run is going to be important.”
Both teams battled back-and-forth in the first half as Cloquet took an 18-13 lead.
It was 24-20 with 4:49 to play, then the Lumberjacks outscored the Bluejackets 14-11 to take a 38-31 lead into halftime.
Even so, Hanson got good games out of Kate Toewe, Rylee Forbord and Deetra Davis, who all came up with big baskets in the paint.
“They all worked hard,” Hanson said. “I told them at the half to keep hitting the offensive boards. We were getting some good second-chance looks. We were getting them in foul trouble.
“We were making our layups and getting to the free throw line. We have to muck it up down low every once in a while, get those easy ones and get to the free throw line. They worked hard to get some easy buckets for us.”
Trailing by only seven, Hanson wanted his team to keep up their intensity and keep moving the ball on offense.
“We can get frustrated easily and start shooting up shots we don’t need to,” Hanson said. “I thought we moved the ball well, and let our shots come from the flow of the offense.
“We lost a couple of their shooters again. We let somebody get hot. We dug ourselves a little too deep of a hole, and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of it. We’ve come a long way from when we played in Cloquet.”
Hibbing did have the deficit cut down to five at one point in the second half, but some untimely turnovers kept the Bluejackets from getting a little closer.
On the other side of that, Hibbing’s defense turned Cloquet over as well.
“Those turnovers are understandable when you’re going to the hoop and trying to get into the lane, as opposed to just passing it around the outside,” Hanson said. “You can live with some of them when you’re going to the hoop hard.
“It’s continuing to take care of the ball, moving the ball on offense and letting those shots come. We’ve come a long way with that.”
It was 50-45 with 7:22 to play, but Cloquet would go on to hit eight free throws down the stretch to seal the deal, but this loss should be a confidence booster for the Bluejackets.
“‘We’re continuing to progress at the right time,” Hanson said. “When we see results like this, compared to when we played somebody in the first half of the season, it shows us how far we’ve come as a group.
“If we can continue to work like this and you get hot at the right time, there’s no reason why this group can’t go on a little bit of a run and start stringing some things together before the playoffs start.”
The Lumberjacks were led by Madelynn Young with 21 points. Alexa Snesrud had 19.
Toewe had 12 to pace Hibbing. Davis had 11 and Reese Aune nine.
CHS 38 23 — 61
HHS 31 18 — 49
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 9, Quinn Danielson 4, Katie Turner 3, Alexa Snesrud 19, Madelynn Young 21, Justice Paro 4, Caley Kruse 1.
Hibbing: Jorie Anderson 3, Emma Kivela 6, Emery Maki 2, Rylie Forbord 6, Deetra Davis 11, Reese Aune 9, Kate Toewe 12.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 13; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 14-23; Hibbing 9-14; 3-pointers: Issendorf, Turner, Snesrud 2, Young, Anderson, Aune.
Boys Basketball
Cloquet 84
Hibbing 78 OT
CLOQUET — The Lumberjacks outscored the Bluejackets 10-4 in overtime en route to the victory Thursday at home.
Ayden McDonald made a layup with about one minute to play in regulation to tie it, then Connor Barney missed a 17-footer at the buzzer, which sent the game into the extra session.
Cloquet only made three free throws and five 3-pointers in the game, compared to eight 3-pointers and 12 free throws for Hibbing, but the Lumberjacks scored from the paint time after time.
The Bluejackets had no answer for that.
“They scored largely from the paint,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We let Connor get into the paint way too much. We didn’t play tough mentally or physically. We could have done a lot better, but we’re still not quite there with our endurance and stamina.
“We’re better than a week ago, but Cloquet played tough. They made some tough plays, enough winning plays.”
Barney would score 27 points in the game, but the Lumberjacks got 20 from Caleb Hansen, 14 from Kollin Bonneville and 12 from Marco Mayorga to get the win.
“The first time we played them, they started three JV guys,” McDonald said. “They guys they didn’t have in that game hurt us enough to beat us tonight. It’s a lesson we need to take.
“We don’t have a lot of practices left, but when we do, we have to be sharp. We had a poor practice Wednesday, and it carried over into this game with our decision making.”
Hibbing was led by McDonald with 27 points. Zach Rusich had 19, Jacob Jensrud 13 and Carson Brown 11.
HHS 43 31 4 — 78
CHS 38 36 10 — 84
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 19, Carson Brown 11, Finley Cary 2, Dane Mammenga 4, Alex Chacich 2, Jacob Jensrud 13, Ayden McDonald 27.
Cloquet: Connor Barney 27, Reese Sheldon 4, Kollin Bonneville 14, Seth Rothamel 2, Alec Turnbull 5, Caleb Hansen 20, Marco Mayorga 12.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 11; Cloquet 18; Fouled Out: Barney; Free Throws: Hibbing 12-17; Cloquet 3-6; 3-pointers: Rusich 3, Brown, Jensrud 3, McDonald, Barney 2, Turnbull, Hansen 2.
Greenway 71
Nashwauk-Keewatin 66
NASHWAUK — Mathias Macknight poured in a game-26 points, and Westin Smith had 23, including six 3-pointers as the Raiders beat the Spartans on the road Thursday.
Israel Hartman had 10 for Greenway, with two threes.
Marcus Moore had 22 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, with five 3-pointers.
Gaige Waldovgel added 15, netting his 1,000th point in the process. He had two threes.
Daylan White had 11, with three 3-pointers.
GHS 26 45 — 71
NK 31 35 — 66
Greenway: Grant Hansen 9, Westin Smith 23, Mathias Macknight 26, Grant Rychart 3, Israel Hartman 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 15, Marcus Moore 22, Justice Rebrovich 8, Connor Perryman 3, Daylan White 11, Shi Oswalk 3, Brody Erickson 4.
Total Fouls: Greenway 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16; Fouled Out: Erickson; Free Throws: Greenway 12-18; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-14; 3-pointers: Smith 6, Rychart, Hartman 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore 5, White 3.
