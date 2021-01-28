HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald likes to load his schedule with tough teams to prepare his Bluejackets for the playoffs.
So far, Hibbing hasn’t had any trouble handling its three opponents, getting off to a 3-0 start.
Opponent No. 4, however, will give the Bluejackets some trouble as Hibbing hits the road to take on Duluth East, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
The Greyhounds are one of the top teams in Section 7AAAA, with the likes of Noah Paulsen, Matty Thompson, the son of former Hibbing standout David Thompson, Zaa Buffalo, Joe Vos and Giovanni Saldivar.
“We’ve got a test in front of us,” McDonald said. “This will be unlike anything we’ve had so far.”
It starts with Paulsen and Thompson, but their supporting cast can cause a lot of trouble if they’re ignored on the court.
“It’s not just them,” McDonald said. “They’re deep, and they’re big. They are the focal point of everybody who plays them, so you have to control the amount of damage they send your way.
“The combination of size, skill and athleticism between Matty and Noah are challenges we have to be ready for on the defensive end.”
Buffalo is a 6-foot-5-inch point guard who is shifty, sees the floor well and is athletic. Vos is athletic, and he is a solid left-handed shooter. Saldivar is a good shooter, so the Bluejackets’ defense has to be somewhere in his area code to limit the damage he can inflict.
“They aren’t in the conversation for a top 10 team in Class 4A for just the two of them,” McDonald said. “They’re well coached, and aggressive. We have to respond to that, mentally, in the right way.”
Hibbing’s defense will be put to the test.
“One of things we’ve talked a lot about is anticipation on the court,” McDonald said. “There’s an important line that separates anticipation from reacting, We have to anticipate well because it will be a fast, quick and strong game.
“If we’re in a state of reaction the entire time, we’ll find ourselves in trouble. We have to be ready and on our toes for that.”
That works both ways.
Duluth East will have to deal with Hibbing’s quickness, length, speed and the ability to shoot from long range.
“Offensively, we’re working on things all of the time,” McDonald said. “We can’t have a one-track mind. You have to have counters. You can’t have just one option. If we’re composed and we’re taking in all parts of the game that are directly in front of us, we’ll be OK.
“East will challenge us. We have to stay composed and limit our turnovers because they could lead to some high-percentage baskets for them. We have to buckle down and play physically and athletically. We have to be comfortable doing that. Nobody has demanded that out of us yet. Duluth East will.”
