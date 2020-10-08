‘Jackets face Rails in year’s 1st game

HIBBING — Hibbing High School football coach Shawn Howard, and every coach around the state, only had nine days to prepare their teams for opening night.
Howard will find out just how far his team has come in that time span when the Bluejackets host Proctor today, beginning at 7 p.m. at Cheever Field.
Howard said his team has been handling things well with such a limited number of practices.
“They’ve been doing a good job with it,” Howard said. “We talked during the summer about the fact that it’s going to be a different season with COVID. They’ve been handling it well.
“Prepared? I think we’re prepared. We don’t have any film on Proctor this year, but you’re going off of what’s there from last year. You don’t have a scrimmage or anything. It’s different, but the kids are adapting to it well.”
Howard said his teams’ defense is ahead of the offense at this point of the season.
Dan Merfeld and Deron Manning are overseeing that part of the team.
“Our offense is doing well, too, but it takes offenses a little longer to click,” Howard said. “The defense is clicking well. Coach Merfeld and coach Manning have them moving fast, and they’re understanding their assignments well.”
Howard expects the Rails to be a good team. Proctor likes to run the ball, but they will mix in a pass here and there.
“Their coach always has them going well,” Howard said. “They will be tough. We don’t know their numbers or anything either. We expect to see them do their same run plays that they’ve always done and passing, too.
“We have to be ready to go because they have an aggressive defense.”
Hibbing has had opportunities to defeat the Rails in the past, but a mistake here and a mistake there have hurt the Bluejackets in those games.
Playing mistake-free ball will be crucial for Hibbing, but it’s also the Bluejackets first game, so they have to shake the rust off as soon as possible.
“We’re used to having that scrimmage to get those mistakes out of the way,” Howard said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see some mistakes happen, but as long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot too many times, it should be a good game.”
All of that is beside the point. Howard, along with his coaching staff and team, are looking forward to the start of the season.
“This would be our second-to-last game of the season usually,” Howard said. “It’s our first game, so it’s going to be a different feeling for us.”
