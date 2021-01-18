HIBBING — After swimming against an extremely deep team like Rock Ridge, could it get any worse?
The answer is that question is yes as the Hibbing High School boys swimming team will compete against another team with plenty of depth when Grand Rapids comes to town for a 5 p.m. dual meet today at the high school pool.
The Thunderhawks should have at least as much, if not more, depth than the Wolverines.
“They’re very, very deep,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “They may have lost a little bit more to graduation than Rock Ridge did, but both teams were deep. The depth alone will be a hard obstacle to overcome.”
Even so, Hibbing was on the verge of winning that meet with Rock Ridge had it placed a little bit better in some events.
“We won a majority of the events, so we have to keep putting it together and see what we can come up with,” Veneziano said. “In that way, we don’t have to worry about beating opponents that overwhelm us with their depth.
“We have to compete for the higher spots, and try to win as many events as we can.”
The one area the Bluejackets have to improve upon is finishing second, third and fourth.
Hibbing may have won six points for its first-place finishes, but if the Bluejackets placed fifth, that was one point and seven total.
Second, third and fourth are a combined nine points, or a two-point difference, which put Rock Ridge over the top.
“That’s an issue we need to work on, the finer points like that,” Veneziano said. “In a lot of cases, we got out-touched. We’d win an event, but get outscored.”
In some of those cases, if Hibbing moves a fifth to a fourth, or a third to a second, that point total changes.
“Any combination like that, that changes the outcome of the meet,” Veneziano said. “If we lost it on turns or finishes, those small battles, that’s what we need to work on more and do a better job with it to see what extra points we can pick up.”
All of that will come in time. The main thing now is getting better with each and every race.
“That’s the key,” Veneziano said. “You have to do better than the last time you performed. That’s the whole goal, you go out and improve. We can’t control who we swim against. We can’t control the talent level of the other team.
“All we can do is measure ourselves against what we previously did. That’s the smart way of competing.”
