‘Jackets eye tall task vs. Hunters

HIBBING — With a 6-3-1 mark, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz is happy with the progress his team has made during the 2021 season.
But there’s still more work that needs to be done.
That maturation process continues today when the Bluejackets travel to Duluth to take on Denfeld, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center.
Rewertz knows his team is working hard, and they’re being rewarded for their efforts.
“They’re doing everything we’ve asked, and they’re starting to understand and play the systems we’ve implemented,” Rewertz said. “As a coaching staff, we’re happy with the effort the boys are putting in and emphasizing what we’re trying to teach.”
Effort is the key word in that statement.
“Most of our progress has to do with effort,” Rewertz said. “They’re playing with a lot more effort. When they get down, they don’t quit. We’ve been behind in most every game this year, and we’ve battled back.
“In year’ past, they haven’t done that well. When you look at all of the wins we’ve had, except the shutout wins, we’ve trailed in almost every game we’ve won. I’m happy that they keep fighting, and finding a way to play hard.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will need more of that effort against the Hunters, who are ranked seventh in the state with a 3-1-1 mark.
Denfeld is led by the McClure brothers, Cooper and Connor, along with goaltender Jacob Snyder.
“They’ve got two good lines, and a solid goaltender,” Rewertz said. We’ll have to find a way to bury a few pucks. “I’d like to say we’re similar teams, but they did play in the section finals last year. It’s going to be a good test for us.
“With nine game left, it’ll be a good measuring stick to see where we’re at the section. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play them right now.”
The Bluejackets will have to be at the top of their game to get that seventh win of the season, and, more importantly, a crucial section win.
“We have to play our game,” Rewertz said. “We can’t worry about what they’re trying to do. For us, it’s putting pucks behind their defense, forechecking and taking away time and space.
“They are a big, strong, physical team. We’ll have to work hard to have zone time in their end. They will have zone time on us, so we have to take away time and space. They’re a great team, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
