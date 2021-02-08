‘Jackets eye next test vs. Duluth

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team took a big step forward last week with a 2-0 win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, but the Bluejackets are far from a finished product.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke wants his team to take another step forward today when the Bluejackets host Duluth, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm performed well in all three areas against the Lumberjacks, offensively, defensively and special teams.
“One of the main things is we shot the puck,” Hyduke said. “That created some opportunities. I would have liked to have had a few more goals. We missed the net a few times, but I thought the kids worked hard.
“We killed well, especially a 5-on-3, then another power play. Even though we didn’t score on our one power-play chance, I thought both groups moved the puck well. That was a positive. The team is going in the right direction, but we still have a ways to go.”
Hyduke has made some line changes recently, and so far, he’s pleased with the combinations.
“I like the way the lines are working together,” Hyduke said. “If we keep progressing, we’ll achieve what we want to this year.”
The Bluejackets will need another strong defensive performance against the Hunters.
“Protecting the house is a key thing,” Hyduke said. “It’s making sure you take care of your responsibilities, realizing that it’s not just what’s in front of you, but it’s the whole area around you when you’re playing defense.
“It’s about communicating, so you’re all on the same page in the defensive end.”
Of course, everything starts and ends with goaltending, and Addison Hess did her part to earn the shutout.
“Addison made all of the routine saves and controlled her rebounds,” Hyduke said. “That was a positive. That always makes it easier on the team. We’re still working hard. We’re a work in progress, the girls are headed in the right direction and their attitudes have been great.”
Hyduke said Duluth lost a few quality players after last season, and that the Hunters have same problems as most teams in the area.
“They’re trying to find scoring on their team, just like every team, both boys and girls,” Hyduke said. “I do expect Duluth to play a similar-type-of-game. They’re usually a physical team. They’re usually talented up front, with some good scorers.
“This year, it looks like they might be down a little bit, but Jamie does a great job there. Her team works hard.”
Hyduke also weighed in on the decision of the Minnesota State High School League made last Friday about adding playoffs and state tournaments for all sports.
“It’s good that the talks had been in the works for about a month-and-a-half now,” Hyduke said. “It gives the kids something to play for at the end of the year. The whole process through sections, you play at the higher seed, which makes sense.
“They’re changing the format. Even though they’ve redefined the state tournament, it’s a nice thing for the kids to achieve. I applaud them for finding a way to make it work. It’s good for the kids, and it’s good for the sport.”
