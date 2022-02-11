‘Jackets eye battle with Mirage with trip to section finals on the line

HIBBING — At some point, if the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team had any shot at advancing to state, the road to St. Paul would have to go through Proctor/Hermantown.
That game will be held today when the Bluejackets take on the Mirage in a Section 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Iron Trail Event Center in Virginia.
Proctor/Hermantown is the No. 3 ranked team in Class A, and the Mirage are the favorite to win Section 7A, but Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke is looking forward to the challenge.
“Any time you can play a team in the semis or prior to the finals, it’s an advantage,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “It doesn’t matter when you play them. We knew we’d have to go through Proctor/Hermantown.
“We’re getting them in the semifinals.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 4-2 victory over Moose Lake Area, which was rated 12th in Class A.
Hibbing/Chisholm followed its game plan to a “T” in that game, and they will have to do the same against the Mirage.
“We’ve talked about their tendencies,” Hyduke said. “They’re a deep team. They have two high-scoring lines. They have solid goaltending and good defense. There’s a reason why they’re the third-ranked team in the state.
“They play a tough schedule.”
Hyduke said that Proctor/Hermantown averages just over four goals a game, and the Mirage only give up one goal per game.
“We can’t get into a shootout with them,” Hyduke said. “We have to keep the game tightm break them down and hope we can put ourselves into a position at the end of the third to be in a position where we have a chance to win the game.”
How will Hyduke go about breaking down Proctor/Hermantown?
“It’s not what they do, it’s what we do,” Hyduke said. “We know what they’re going to be bringing at us. We know how they cycle. We know how they kill. We know what their forecheck is, so we’ve talked about all of the things they will do against us.
“We’ve talked about what we need to do to defend that or to exploit that. If we’re focused and disciplined, we can beat just about any team. We had a nice game plan against Moose Lake, and we’ll have to do the same thing this time against Proctor/Hermantown, plus a little more effort.”
The Bluejackets are no strangers to knocking off teams with higher seeds in the playoffs. It’s happened during a number of years, so it could happen again.
“Many times, we haven’t been the favored team,” Hyduke said. “We’ve knocked off good teams, teams that have beaten us once or twice during the year. It’s a single game, and it’s who comes ready to play, and who does the best execution of their systems.
“That’s who will be the winner.”
Hibbing/Chisholm hasn’t scored a goal against the Mirage this season, but the Bluejackets did put 45 shots on goal in the Moose Lake Area game, so they have to go into this game with that same approach and fire shots on net.
“We didn’t pass up shots. We took the shots that were there,” Hyduke said. “We attacked the net. We got some pretty goals, and we got some dirty goals. I don’t care what kind of goals we get.
“We do have some kids that are good muckers, and like to mix it up down low. We’ll need them to continue to do that in this game. We also need to protect the puck.”
That’s because Proctor/Hermantown has the ability to transition from defense to offense in the blink of an eye.
“We have to take away time-and-space because this is a talented team,” Hyduke said. “They move the puck well between their lines. You can’t focus on one person with this team. They have balance.
“Everybody in our defensive zone, through neutral ice, once we transition to defense has to do their job. They have to pick up their wings. They have to tie up their centers, whatever we need to do.”
When everything is said and done, this is a great opportunity for the Bluejackets.
“This is what you work the whole year for,” Hyduke said. “We’re fortunate in our program that just about every year we’ve been able say that we have a chance at a state-tournament berth.
“I feel that way about this team. We have the toughest section in the state, no doubt about it. We knew the road would go through Proctor-Hermantown. We should be prepared. If the girls implement what we talk about, and we get some puck luck, they should play a good game today.”
