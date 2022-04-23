HIBBING — It should be an exciting season for the Hibbing High School girls track team.
After all, the Bluejackets have defending state champion Julia Gherardi back in the pole vault, and Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan has a group of girls that can compete in multiple events.
With the three-class system now in place, the Bluejackets have a better chance of advancing more athletes to state, and that has given Sullivan high hopes for the 2022 season.
“It’s a change that in the long run, it should be a good benefit for these kids,” Sullivan said. “We have dedicated athletes that will put forth the effort to compete whoever they need to compete with.”
According to Sullivan, Hibbing will be strong in the mid-distances, especially with Brynn Babich in the 400 and Emery Maki running anywhere from the 200 to the 800.
“We feel like we’re able to cover all grounds in events on the track,” Sullivan said. “We are weaker in the sprints, but we have a good variety of kids that are versatile. They can compete in multiple events, but we’re struggling in the jumping events.”
The one field area the Bluejackets won’t struggle with is the pole vault.
Both Gherardi and Mileena Sladek will score points in that event.
“We’re strong there,” Sullivan said. “Our throwers are young and inexperienced, but they’re getting there. They will be competitive in a couple of years.”
The two relays that could make some noise is the 4x800, with Jorie Anderson, Maki, Jocelyn Strukel, Gianna Figueroa, Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Reese Aune and Sladek, and the 4x200 with Babich, Maki and any combination of those 800 runners.
“In that sense, it’s going to be a lot of fun seeing where we can best fit each kid,” Sullivan said. “A lot of them have the ability to be in multiple events. We’ll see which ones fit the best to have more success.”
From there, Sullivan has a solid corps of young athletes that could make their mark this season.
“Our older girls are showing the younger girls the ropes,” Sullivan said. “Right now, they don’t recognize their potential. They can’t show up to the starting line feeling intimidated.
“I have to get them to put on an act. If they’re intimidated, they can’t show it. They have to be able to hang with the older athletes. The younger ones haven’t discovered that yet. It’s all about self-confidence.”
The biggest hurdle right now is getting outside to practice. That is wearing thin on everyone one in the area.
“That’s our biggest hiccup right now,” Sullivan said. “That, alone, is testing our mental toughness, but they have to learn to give it their all at practice every-single day. There’s no shortcuts in this sport.
“If they want to be good at it, they have to put in the work and effort.”
As for how the Bluejackets will fare in Section 7AA, Sullivan isn’t projecting out anything, yet.
“I’m not sure what every other team has,” she said. “I hope we’re near the top somewhere, but only time is going to tell.”
