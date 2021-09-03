'Jackets dunk Spartans, 105-73

HIBBING — The last time Mike Veneziano set foot on the Superior High School pool deck was when he was in high school.
He may want to go back there more often.
Veneziano took his Hibbing High School girls swimming team to Superior Thursday and came away with a dominating 105-73 victory over the Spartans.
Veneziano said it was a strange feeling going back to Superior.
“Their boys would come to our meet, but we would never go to Superior,” Veneziano said. “That last time I was there was when I was a junior or senior. It was weird. It’s not what I remember at all.
“It’s a nice facility. It’s a shallow pool, with a diving well. It was different.”
Veneziano said he didn’t have any expectations heading into the meet, so he was pleased with the way his team performed.
“My only experience with them was in the relay meet,” Veneziano said. “That wasn’t a good indicator of what exactly they have when people switch their stuff around. I put together a lineup that I wanted to see some events that we could swim in.
“I mixed some stuff up, and it paid off. We swam well.”
The Bluejackets won eight of the events, taking the 200 medley relay with Ella Kalsich, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa and Madison St. George swimming at 2:06.80, and the 200 freestyle relay with St. George, Emery Maki, Emerson and Geli Stenson swam a time of 1:50.08.
Individually, Kalisch won the 200 individual medley in 2:38.75, and the 100 backstroke in 1:11.08.
Emerson won the 50 freestyle in 28.13; Sylvie Wetzel the diving with 132.20 points; Alaspa the 100 butterfly in 1:10.73; and Stenson the 500 freestyle in 6:01.71.
“In trying to work my lineup around, I thought it was a strong lineup, but I was experimenting a little bit,” Veneziano said. “As it came out, we won just about every event in the meet.
“We went one, two and one, two, three in a couple of events. There was a misprint in the 200 freestyle. They had Geli swimming exhibition when she won the event. Considering that we didn’t need the points, we let it go.”
To win eight of the 11 events took Veneziano by surprise. The Bluejackets would have won the 400 freestyle relay, but Veneziano elected to have his 400 freestyle relay team swim exhibition in that race.
“I had no idea what we were going up against,” Veneziano said. “I put a good lineup, with a few changes, that shouldn’t have altered how strong we were. I went with it, and the kids did a good job.”
Hibbing 105, Superior 73
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Madison St. George), 2:06.80; 2. Superior (Ava Denninger, Gabby Saari, Sasha Peterson, Arianna Robillard), 2:12.95; 3. Superior (Maddy VerdolJak, Megan Westlund, Regan Miley, Haley Bergstrom), 2:23.59.
200 freestyle — 1. Kylie Peterson, S, 2:16.90; 2. Charlotte Johnson, S, 2:17.42; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 2:25.24.
200 individual medley — 1. Kalisch, H, 2:38.75; 2. St. George, H, 2:39.56; 3. Alaspa, H, 2:43.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 28.13; 2. Emery Maki, H, 28.83; 3. Lily Lantz, 30.66.
Diving — 1. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 132.20; 2. Moiya Rhoads, S, 123.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Alaspa, H, 1:10.73; 2. St. George, H, 1:11.55; 3. Peterson, S, 1:12.98.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 1:01.35; 2. Maki, H, 1:01.89; 3. Johnson, S, 1:03.77.
500 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 6:01.71; 2. Walters, H, 6:33.46; 3. Alison Trullinger, H, 6:47.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (St. George, Maki, Emerson, Stenson), 1:50.08; 2. Superior (Johnson, Paige Booker, Sam Wicklund, Peterson), 1:56.95; 3. Hibbing (Wetzel, Regan Powell, Courtney Massich, Walters), 2:10.10.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, MH, 1:11.08; 2. Mia Savage, H, 1:12.77; 3. Robillard, S, 1:14.40.
100 breaststroke — 1. Saari, S, 1:21.28; 2. Desiree DiIorio,m H, 1:29.11; 3. Massich, H, 1:31.64.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Superior (Kylie Peterson, Booker, Johnson, Sasha Peterson), 4:17.49; 2. Superior (Wicklund, Mackenzie Marthaler, Denninger, Robillard), 4:34.95.
