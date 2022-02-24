VIRGINIA — Wednesday’s Section 7A quarterfinal game between No. 3 Rock Ridge and No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm was a tale of two teams.
For the Bluejackets, it was redemption after taking a 4-0 loss to the same team the week before.
For the Wolverines, it was heartbreak seeing their first ever season come to a close as Hibbing/Chisholm earned the 4-2 decision over Rock Ridge at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
While the final score tilted in favor of the ‘Jackets, Rock Ridge held control early, but couldn’t get their shots to fall. Keegan Ruedebusch took the first shot on net just 18 seconds into the game but Brayden Boyer made his first of many saves on the night as a result.
Outshooting H/C 6-0 in the first five minutes and 10-0 before the ‘Jackets got their first shot off, Rock Ridge hoped they’d find the back of the net soon while Hibbing/Chisholm was unable to set their offense up.
Rock Ridge went on the power play 11 minutes in but that’s when things started to shift in favor of the visitors. The Bluejackets didn’t give up a single shot on the penalty kill. Twenty seconds after the penalty was killed off, H/C got their first big break with a Rock Ridge skater heading into the box.
Less than a minute into the power play, Beau Frider skated towards the Wolverines zone and effectively had a 5-on-3 scenario with a Rock Ridge skater down at the other end. Frider kept the puck for himself and fired one past Ian Kangas to make it a 1-0 game in favor of Hibbing.
The Bluejackets killed off one more penalty in the first period and went into the break with the lead despite being outshot 15-6 in the opening frame.
Rock Ridge continued to put the pressure on in the ‘Jackets zone in the second period, resulting in many more scoring opportunities. None fell their way, however, with two would-be goals called off for various reasons that kept the Hibbing lead intact.
The battle shifted wildly in favor of Hibbing/Chisholm just a few minutes later with Peyton Taylor getting the lucky bounce on a shot far down the goal line that hopped it’s way past Kangas to make it 2-0. Drew Kubena and Drew Janezich assisted on the play at 8:43.
H/C then made it 3-0 a few minutes later with Janezich this time getting the goal with Taylor on the assist. With under four minutes to play in the second period, the Wolverines needed to work fast if they hoped to make up ground.
Slight relief came in the form of a Brennan Peterson goal that came with just five seconds on the clock before the second intermission. Off the pass from Dylan Hedley and Nick Troutwine, Peterson’s score made it a two-goal game heading into the final period.
Anxious crowds on both sides of the arena looked on as the third period went scoreless for the first eight minutes. Then, Hibbing put the proverbial nail in the Rock Ridge coffin with a goal from Broden Fawcett that stretched the lead back out to three with under nine minutes to play. Janezich and AJ Lehman assisted on the final Hibbing goal.
Rock Ridge put forth their best effort in the closing minutes, but the ‘Jackets did everything they could to slow the game down and limit the Wolverines’ opportunities. Rock Ridge got one final goal with just over a minute to play as Peterson scored his second of the night to make it 4-2. Braden Tiedeman and Karson Intihar assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines didn’t get anything after that as Hibbing/Chisholm earned the 4-2 decision to move on to today’s section semifinals against No. 2 Duluth Denfeld.
After the game, ‘Jackets head coach Eric Rewertz praised his team for pulling off the win just a week removed from a 4-0 loss to the Wolverines.
“The difference between tonight and last week was that we found the back of the net,” Rewertz said. “I thought we played well against them last week but we just couldn’t get the shots to fall. Tip your hat to Rock Ridge. They’re a fantastic team and they’re well coached. They just got better and better as the year went on. We knew it was going to be a battle but I think getting that first goal gave us some confidence early on that we couldn’t find last week.”
Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson commended Hibbing/Chisholm on the win and gave credit to their goalie Boyer, who finished the night with 39 saves.
“They had a good goalie. He played great,” Johnson said. “We played decent hockey for the most part and we outshot them the first two periods and for the entire game but we couldn’t get that early goal we needed and the puck bounces weren’t going our way. We’re definitely not disappointed in our guys but sometimes that’s just the way hockey goes. You can never take every game. We felt good going in and we played hard but the puck bounces and the two disallowed goals we had didn’t do us any favors.”
Kangas finished with 27 saves for Rock Ridge.
His team carrying a lead for most of the night, Rewertz said the ‘Jackets didn’t panic when the Wolverines were knocking on their door in the second including after they scored their first goal.
“They had a couple goals called off and we can’t count on that affecting them so we just had to stay with our game plan and remain focused. We had to play a certain way and we knew that. We had to keep pushing and play our game and that’s what we did the entire night.”
Going out in their first ever playoff game, Johnson says it’s only the beginning for a Rock Ridge that has done some incredible things in its first year.
“We had a great season with the way we climbed back into things. It’s the start of a new Rock Ridge tradition and now we just have to regroup and refocus on next year. All we can do right now is be positive and have a good attitude. We’ll take this loss with us into next season and get better because of it.”
Graduating eight seniors on his varsity roster, Johnson says it was their leadership on and off the ice that helped make Rock Ridge hockey what it was.
“They were real leaders. They started the first year off on the right foot for us and you can tell they’re great kids on the ice, in the classroom and just in life. They understand the importance of the team and how we’re like a family and we thank them for that and what they did for us this year.”
As Rewertz and the Bluejackets look ahead to tonight’s game with Denfeld, they’re aware it may be another uphill battle.
“That’s another outstanding team we have to be ready to face. We’ll take a minute here to celebrate and have a good skate [on Thursday] and be ready for the next challenge.”
Hibbing’s contest with Denfeld is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.
HC 1 2 1 — 4
RR 0 1 1 — 2
First Period
1, H, Beau Frider (Unassisted), PP, 14:09.
Second Period
2, H, Peyton Taylor (Drew Kubena, Drew Janezich), 8:43; 3, H, Janezich (Taylor), 12:50; 4, R, Brennan Peterson (Dylan Hedley, Nick Troutwine), 16:55.
Third Period
5, H, Broden Fawcett (Janezich, AJ Lehman), 8:12; 6, R, Peterson (Braden Tiedeman, Karson Intihar), 15:58.
Penalty-Minutes: Hibbing/Chisolm 2-4; Rock Ridge 1-2.
Goalie saves: Brayden Boyer, H/C, 15-15-9—39; Ian Kangas, RR, 5-12-10—27.
