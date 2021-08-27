‘Jackets down Warriors 3-0 in opener

HIBBING — One game doesn’t make a season, but the Hibbing High School volleyball team has started the 2021 season on the right foot.
The Bluejackets took advantage of ample Deer River mistakes en route to a 3-0, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 victory over the Warriors Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
With a team of seven seniors, they’re hoping this game is a harbinger for things to come.
“It’s exciting,” Bella Scaia said. “It looks like we’re going to have a good season. We played well. We had a couple of little slumps, but we got right out of it. We’re looking forward to a good season.”
Hibbing was ready to play from the outset as it jumped out to a 12-2 lead in game one, and the Bluejackets never looked back.
Deer River aided Hibbing’s cause with numerous unforced errors, especially in the passing department.
That’s something Scaia noticed right away.
“It’s serving that ball to the one girl who’s struggling,” Scaia said. “That helps. We get more aces that way. You look to see where the open spaces are, then you tell your hitters where to hit it.
“I have to let them know where it’s open on the court.”
The Bluejackets carried that momentum into game two, but the Warriors started picking up their game as well.
At 7-7, Hibbing went on a 7-0 run, and Deer River never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
“The key was to keep our attitudes up, and not let our mistakes get the best of us,” Bailey Broker said. “We had to shake off all of our mistakes, keep our heads up and not let our attitudes get the best of us.”
That momentum kind of waned in the third game, and according to Broker, Hibbing lost its edge a little bit.
“It was our mistakes,” Broker said. “We got let down by our mistakes, so we had to get a kill or two to bring us back up.”
Hibbing got those kills, then six unforced errors by Deer River gave the Bluejackets a 13-10 lead.
Kylee Huusko, Broker and Lucy Gabrielson all had kills to make it 19-13.
The Warriors rallied to make it 19-16, but Hibbing went on a 6-3 run to end the game.
“We were too excited,” Scaia said about the third game. “We got a little bit up in our heads. We needed to calm down, take a breath and pass the ball. Our attitudes helped us.
“In the scrimmages we’ve had, we’ve been connecting well. The chemistry has been good. It’s going well.”
The Bluejackets were led by Huusko with 10 kills and Broker with seven. Broker had four blocks and Gabrielson one. Scaia had four aces and Huusko three. Scaia also added 18 digs and Huusko six. Zoe Kriske had 16 assists and Julia Flaten four.
Deer River was led by Nevaeh Evans with five kills and Taylor Peck two. Hannah Edwards finished with two blocks and Peck one. Evans had five digs and Peck two. Grace Bergland had 10 assists.
