‘Jackets down Rails at ‘new’ home, 14-8

MT. IRON — For Hibbing, it’s the Bluejackets home-away-from-home, but they might consider Ranger Field as a comfortable place to play.
Hibbing, which has to use the Mountain Iron-Buhl football field for its home games as Cheever Field undergoes a facelift, used a stingy defense and an opportune offense to beat Proctor 14-8 Friday in high school football action.
Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard used one word to describe his defense — amazing.
“Coach (Dan) Merfeld and Coach (Deron) Manning had them going all week,” Howard said. “They did throw out a few different formations on us like I thought they would do, so we had some different things happen for us.”
Senior Josh Kivela agreed with that assessment.
“We put in a lot of work this week,” Kivela said. “They’re a good-running team, so we focused on that, but their passes are sneaky. We had that in the back of our heads, but our defensive line did their jobs all night.”
Hibbing did have the ball first and on fourth down, the Bluejackets faked a punt.
Punter Luke Pocquette hit Kivela with a pass for a first down, but on the next set of downs, Hibbing had to give up the ball again.
Proctor took advantage of that and got a 13-yard scoring run from Zak McPhee to take a 6-0 lead.
Hibbing answered that score on its next possession, marching down the field and getting a 1-yard scoring run from Kivela. The extra point by Pocquette was good and the Bluejackets had the lead.
Hibbing got an Amari Manning interception deep inside Bluejacket territory, but the Bluejackets started going backward.
The Rails took advantage of that by sacking Hibbing quarterback Evan Radovich in the end zone for a safety and an 8-7 lead.
How did that affect the Bluejackets?
“That kind of brought us down a little bit,” Kivela said. “We had a talk saying that the game wasn’t over, we still had a lot of time. We were able to stay focused and keep going.”
The Bluejackets had to kick the ball away, and Proctor started a drive into Hibbing territory, but a fumble was picked up by Bryson Larrabee, giving the Bluejackets new life.
Radovich led his team down the field and connected with Manning for a 25-yard scoring strike. It was his only completion of the game, but it came at a good time.
“It was right there and it was needed,” Kivela said. “We got it at the right time. We still have a little work to do this week, but we’ll be ready for next Friday.”
From there, the Bluejackets’ defense did the rest. They got a little help from their punter in the latter stages of the second half.
“When we needed him to flip the field, he flipped the field,” Howard said. “He kicked that thing deep. He has never played before, and he made two huge extra points. He had a good game.”
The Rails did have the ball near midfield with about three minutes to play, but a sack by Ethan Trenberth made it fourth-and-18.
A desperation pass by Proctor quarterback Nolan McLeod fell incomplete, then the Bluejackets took over in victory formation and ran out the clock.
“We came in with a great game plan, we stuck to it and this is the turnout,” Kivela said.
PHS 6 0 2 0 — 8
HHS 0 7 7 0 — 14
First Quarter:
P — Zak McPhee 13 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter:
H — Josh Kivela 1 run (Luke Pocquette kick)
Third Quarter:
P — Safety, Evan Radovich tackled in end zone
H — Amari Manning 25 pass from Radovich (Pocquette kick)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.