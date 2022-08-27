‘Jackets continue to work towards culture change in 2022

Hibbing’s Josh Kivela drags Two Harbors’ defender Kuyler Pitkanen forward for extra yards following a catch in the first half of an October game in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School football team wants to change their culture, then the Bluejackets have to play more consistently.

After only getting one win during the 2021 season, Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is hoping this group of players has the capability to turn things around.

