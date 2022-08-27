‘Jackets continue to work towards culture change in 2022

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School football team wants to change their culture, then the Bluejackets have to play more consistently.
After only getting one win during the 2021 season, Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is hoping this group of players has the capability to turn things around.
The Bluejackets will begin to find that out when they open the 2022 season at home against Duluth East on Thursday, in a game that will be played at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School field.
Howard does have a good group of seniors on this year’s squad, including Bryson Larrabee, Aiden Smerud, Thomas Hagen, Trevor VonBrethorst, Blake Turner, Chris Woods, Ethan Ramos, Ethan Hendrickson, Drew Shay and Riley Dragon.
“I need leadership out of them,” Howard said. “They have to keep this team together. Everyone will be important for us. It’s not just one person. We’ll have juniors and sophomores playing a lot on varsity, too, to give the seniors some breaks.
“We do have a big senior group, compared to what I’ve had, but everyone is going to be vital to the team, not just one person.”
Offensively, Hibbing was inconsistent last season, so Howard is hoping that changes this season.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff in practice of doing the same plays over and over again,” Howard said. “They have to see those plays over and over again.”
Larrabee will be the signal caller on the team. He played in the quarterback position for most of last season, so he’s bringing a lot of experience to the position.
Hagen, Jack Bautch and some sophomores will be in the backfield with Larrabee.
“We have a lot of options at running back,” Howard said. “I need consistency and leadership out of Bryson. He has to make it his team. He can’t be worried about anyone else.
“It’s his job.”
That inconsistency can be a thing of the past if Howard’s offensive line plays up their capability.
“Our offensive line has come a long way,” Howard said. “We have a big offensive line this year compared to what we’ve had in the past. They’ve been working together hard. Coach (Peter) Thein has been working with them making sure everything is going well with them.
“The most important group for our football team, right now, is that offensive line group. The skill players have to appreciate them a lot more than we’ve done in the past. Having Coach Thein move up from the junior high has been a help.”
Howard said he’d like to be 50-50 when it comes to the run and pass.
“The offense that we have this year is going to be cool to watch on the turf when the team starts to click,” Howard said. “The first couple of games might be a little rough, but it will eventually get to that point where it’s going to click.”
Juniors will be Jeremiah Schwartz, Kenneth Miraflores, Ethan Eskeli, Tyler Foss, Jack Jones, Aiden Shepherd, Vincent Marchetti, Alexander Henderson, Bautch, Luke Pocquette and Jason Rock.
Sophomores who will see action include, Taneli Massingill, Caleb Buus, Jacob Petrich, Finn Eskeli, Luke Tichy, Calvin Jensrud, Preston Thronson, Elias Langner and Tristen DeMaris. Freshman Joseph Marchetti could see some time as well.
Defensively, under the direction of Dan Merfeld, should be a strength of this Bluejacket team.
“It should be a good unit,” Howard said. “A lot of the players from last year are still on that defense. We’re changing some things up, but it should still be a good unit. We had some games slip away from us last year that were winnable games for us.
“In the Mora game, the defense kept us in it, but we had to score more. The Pine City one, that slipped away. We were up at the half, and we fell apart. We’ve changed things up to help the kids understand how to go into halftime, and how to come out of halftime.”
Howard said he and his staff are working hard on special teams, especially the kicking game.
“We have our kicker (Pocquette) returning,” Howard said. “He’s improved punting-wise and kicking-wise. That should be a plus this year, too.”
The Bluejackets were 1-8 last year, but if things come together, Hibbing could climb closer to that .500 mark, but there’s more to it than that.
“To have a successful season, we want to see the team come together,” Howard said. “We’ve fallen apart halfway through seasons, or three-quarters of the way through a season.
“If they come together, that’s when the wins will start coming.
