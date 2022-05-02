HIBBING — With no track availability, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams are behind in their training — way behind.
Can the Bluejackets make that up?
Only time will tell but the inability to get outside has put a strain on the coaches as well as the athletes, mentally and physically.
Fortunately, Hibbing has had the opportunity to compete in some meets around the state, and today is no exception as the Bluejackets will take part in the Superior Quad, beginning at 4 p.m.
Hibbing and the Spartans will be joined by Duluth Denfeld and Grand Rapids at the meet.
Both teams have been off for a week, other than Hibbing pole vaulter Julia Gherardi, who took part in the Hamline Elite Meet last Saturday.
The rest of the Bluejackets will have to shake some rust off at this meet.
“They’re going to be a little rusty,” Hibbing boys coach James Plese said. “This meet isn’t a bad meet to get back into things. It should be competitive, but the entries are open.
“We can throw kids into different events, get some times for kids in individual races, and not focus on the relay events. We’re still trying to unlock that lineup potential for a True Team and conference run that will be successful for our group.”
The athletes will have to get used to being outdoors again.
“Practicing in the gym does no justice on the runways, hitting the sand and hitting the circles,” Plese said. “We’ll be rusty. We have to roll with those punches, have a positive mind-set and get after it when we get the opportunity to get outside.
“This week is a busy week with picture day and two meets wrapped into it. We should be out on a track with some consistency, then we can be successful with those endeavors.”
Plese agreed that his team is behind schedule. “The focus still has to be on, ‘How can I improve and use these times to get better?’” Plese said. “Those technical field events are where we need to get out there and get practicing.
“Until we get that with some regularity, we are going to be behind quite a bit. We’re four or five weeks out until sections. It does us no good to get negative or make excuses. When we see a track, we need to get ready.
“We have some guys setting the tone, and hopefully, we’re putting it together. It’s not ideal this year, but we can fix that. We can only fix what we control.”
———
Hibbing girls coach Serena Sullivan also admits that her team is behind, but there’s nothing she, or her athletes can do about it.
“We’re significantly behind the others, especially going to Hamline this past weekend and seeing those times, seeing where everybody is,” Sullivan said. “It hit hard.”
Sullivan isn’t sure if her team can catch up with the southern schools, but she’ll do her best to get them ready.
“We have to keep working with what we’ve got and make do as we have,” Sullivan said. “We have to hope that the outcomes are positive in the end. We have to take it one-day-at-a-time.
“Even Friday is questionable as to if we’ll be out on Chisholm’s track. It’s hard to say. It’s hard to go from here.”
In Superior, Sullivan will do her best to put her athletes in the best position to succeed.
“We have a lot of girls that are willing to step up and do what they need to do,” Sullivan said. “That’s all we can do. We’re hurting with injuries this year, and that’s primarily because we’ve been stuck inside.
“We’re not on a track. We’re on the hard-floor surfaces. We’re so limited. We have to hold on for a little while longer.”
Sullivan has been coaching at the school since 2008 in either cross country and track.
This has been, by far, the hardest coaching experience of her career.
“I’ve never seen anything this difficult,” Sullivan said. “We knew it was going to be difficult with the fact that we don’t have our track accessible, but the fact that we don’t have anybody’s track accessible has had a huge impact on us.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
