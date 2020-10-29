‘Jackets continue to move ahead with culture change

HIBBING — It’s still a work in progress, but Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard is changing the culture of Bluejacket football.
Hibbing might be 0-3 this season, but it’s not because of a lack of effort.
The Bluejackets will continue that process today when they travel to Duluth to take on Denfeld, beginning at 6 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.
It takes time to build a program, and Howard and his coaching staff are headed in the right direction.
“We want to keep building that culture, keep building the team,” Howard said. “We didn’t do everything we thought we were going to do against North Branch. Hopefully, with a turf field, things will be different.”
What has to turn around is the play on Hibbing’s offensive line. That’s been the focal point of practice.
“We’ve worked with the offensive linemen firing out,” Howard said. “They spent a lot of time in the chute, firing out and making sure that they understand firing out low, getting a good push off the ball.
“It all starts with them up front.”
A lot of it is communication issues.
“We talked to them about watching college and NFL film, seeing what they do,” Howard said. “Everyone always wants to watch the skill players and where the ball goes. We told them to watch how much communication is happening up front, watch how much they’re talking.
“It’s starting to take hold. It takes awhile for changes to happen. Hopefully, we can keep building on it, and keep it building for next year, too.”
Howard and his staff have the skill players to perform well. The running-back stable has solid athletes, as does the wide receiver corps. The biggest thing is giving sophomore quarterbacks Bryson Larrabee and Conner Perkins the time to carry out the plays.
“We keep telling them that it takes time for change to happen,” Howard said. “Hopefully, going into the chutes all week for the offensive line changes their attitudes. It’s not just the offensive line, it’s all the players. It’s getting to that point.”
Duluth Denfeld is 0-3 on the season as well, and Hibbing beat the Hunters last season.
What kind of game is Howard expecting?
“We’ve talked about what they’re going to have, and we’ve shown the film,” Howard said. “It comes down to us, as a team, executing as a team. If we spend too much time worrying about the next opponent and not enough about executing ourselves, you can get overwhelmed.”
The Hunters’ offense is run first.
“They like to run it,” Howard said. “We have to read their keys, and what are those keys telling you about what’s happening. Don’t look in the backfield to see what’s happening.
Offensively, Howard will change some things up.
“We’ve put a few wrinkles in that we’ve been talking about putting in, and we finally said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Howard said. “We had to do it. We had to change something.”
