HIBBING — Jack Grzybowski is a jack of all trades, pun intended.
The Hibbing High School senior usually comes off the bench to provide a spark with both his offense and defense.
For the past two games, Grzybowski has found himself in a different role — starting.
Grzybowski stepped in as the point guard on Tuesday in a four-point win over Cambridge-Isanti, then Friday, he found himself playing in the post, filling in for Parker Maki.
Grzybowski’s ability to take on different assignments came in handy in both of those games, especially against Esko, where he scored a career-high 13 points as Hibbing beat the Eskomos 94-64 on Kevin McHale Court.
For Grzybowski, it’s all in a day’s work.
“I have to be ready to do anything,” Grzybowski said. “Tuesday, Ayden didn’t play so I had to play point guard. Today, I was playing the post. I have to be ready for anything. I have to practice everywhere.
“At practice, I’m all over the place.”
Grzybowski took advantage of the situation, too.
He scored 11 of those 13 points in the first half, with six of those points coming on 3-pointers. That made him feel like two of his teammates — Mayson Brown and Tre Holmes.
“I felt like one of the Splash Brothers, and it was fun,” Grzybowski said. “I just shoot when I’m open. When Mayson and Tre get going, they get going. If not, we find other ways to score.
“Tre was on fire in the first half, and continued that in the second. That helped out.”
Holmes poured in 33 points, including six 3-pointers. He had 17 of those points in the first half as Hibbing took a 48-35 lead into halftime.
The Bluejackets also got a nice contribution from Eli Erickson with 11 points.
Erickson also got to see extended minutes with Maki out of the game.
“It’s something that doesn’t happen as much during the regular season, but we adapted well to it,” Erickson said. “It was the second time doing this, especially with another starter out as well. Jack played great. He puts forth a good effort. He provides energy wherever he plays.
“It's good that he got more minutes to show that off today. It’s something that’s tough to do, but it’s something that pulled us through. You have to keep doing what you usually do. You still put forth as much effort as you usually would in any other situation.”
Hibbing had trouble pulling away from Esko, which was led by Koi Perich with 24 points.
In the second half, however, the Bluejackets’ defense started turning over the Eskomos, which allowed Hibbing to get some easy buckets and finally pull away.
Also hitting double figures for the Bluejackets were Hayden Verhel with 11 and Brown with 13/
Eli Blue had 12 points for Esko.
EHS 35 31 — 64
HHS 48 46 — 94
Esko: Eli Blue 12, Cade Berger 3, Dalton Spindler 3, Cuinn Berger 5, Riley Fischer 7, Koi Perich 24, Nick Swanson 8, Nick Swanson 8, Carter Zezulka 2, Chad Hart 2.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 3, Hayden Verhel 11, Mayson Brown 13, Jack Grzybowski 13, Tre Holmes 33, Amari Manning 2, Eli Erickson 11, Ayden McDonald 8.
Total Fouls: Esko 20; Hibbing 19 ; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Esko 10-14; Hibbing 12-21; 3-pointers: Blue 3, Cade Berger, Spindler, Cuinn Berger, Rusich, Brown, Grzybowski 2, Holmes 6.
Cherry 71
Ely 49
CHERRY — Mason Perkovich hit a career-high 21 points as the Tigers beat the Timberwolves at home Friday.
Isaac Asuma finished with 19 points for Cherry, and his brother, Noah, had 18.
Joey Bianco had 14 points to pace Ely. Brock Latourell finished with 12, and Will Davies 10.
EHS 24 25 — 49
CHS 44 27 — 71
Ely: Joey Bianco 14, Brock Latourell 12, Mason Davis 2, Emmett Faltesek 8, Will Davies 10, Harry Simons 3.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 6, Isaac Asuma 19, Noah Asuma 18, Sam Serna 3, Izaic Martin 2, Zach Carpenter 2, Mason Perkovich 21.
Total Fouls: Ely 11; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Ely 8-11; Cherry 4-5; 3-pointers: Latourell 4, Davies 2, Simons, Staples, Isaac Asuma 2, Noah Asuma 6, Perkovich.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 61
Chisholm 51
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks held a four-point lead at the half, but the Spartans rallied for 40 points in the second half to win on Bob McDonald Court Friday.
Gaige Waldvogel led the way with 22 points, including for 3-pointers. Keegan Warmuth added 15 and Jeff Lorenz 14.
Noah Sundquist had 20 points for Chisholm. Jude Sundquist had 12 and Bryce Warner 10.
NK 21 40 — 61
CHS 24 27 — 51
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 22, Daniel Clusiau 5, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 14, Keegan Warmuth 15, Brent Keranen 3.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 20, Jude Sundquist 12, Bryce Warner 10, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 6, Nathan Showalter 1.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-15; Chisholm 8-14; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 4, Clusiau, Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist, Warner 2.
