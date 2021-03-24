DULUTH — The Hunters scored six unanswered goals en route to the 7AA semifinal victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the Heritage Center.
Beau Frider started the scoring for Hibbing/Chisholm, getting a power-play goal at 1:54 of the first period, then the Hunters took control.
Simon Davidson scored at 8;14 of the first to tie it 1-1.
Andy Larson scored twice in the second period, at 3:05 and 9:37, to give Denfeld a 3-1 lead.
In the third period, Kade Shea scored short-handed at 24 seconds, Davidson got his second goal of the game at 6:07 and Connor McClure tallied at the 15-minute mark to end the scoring.
Brayden Boyer and Evan Radovich combined to make 38 saves for the Bluejackets. Boyer had 14 stops and Radovich 24.
Jacob Snyder stopped 21 shots for the Hunters.
HC 1 0 0 — 1
DD 1 2 3 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Beau Frider (Ethan Lund), pp, 1:54; 2. DD, Simon Davidson (Kade Shea, Nate Burke), 8:14.
Second Period — 3. DD, Andy Larson (John Bloomqust), 3;05; 4. DD, Larson (Sam Kartch, Kaden Postal), 9:37.
Third Period — 5. DD, Shea (Davidson), sh, :24; 6. DD, Davidson (Nate Burke, Shea), 6:07; 7. DD, Connor McClure (Cooper McClure, Davidson), 15:00.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 14; Evan Radovich 24; Duluth Denfeld, Jacob Snyder 21.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-11; Duluth Denfeld 6-12.
Hermantown 8,
Virginia/MI-B 0
HERMANTOWN — No. 1-seeded Hermantown put an end to Virginia/MI-B’s season Tuesday night with an 8-0 shutout at the Hermantown Arena in the Section 7A semifinals.
Eight different Hawks lit the lamp en route to the victory, which sends them to the Section 7A title game Thursday against Duluth Denfeld.
The Blue Devils’ Ian Kangas stopped 48 of the 56 shots he faced. Hermantown’s Garron Opsahl stopped all 13 shots he faced.
Virginia/MI-B ended the season with a record of 10-9-1.
