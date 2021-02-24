‘Jackets, Bears set for round 2 after 0-0 draw

HIBBING — The last time Hibbing/Chisholm and Eveleth-Gilbert met in boys hockey, nothing was determined.
The Bluejackets and Golden Bears played to a 0-0 overtime tie at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Both goalies, Brayden Boyer and Andrew Torrel, were at the top of their games, making the routine stops, along with some outstanding saves.
What will happen in the rematch?
That will be determined today when Hibbing/Chisholm and Eveleth-Gilbert meet in an Iron Range Conference showdown, beginning at 7 p.m. in Hoyt Lakes.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz expects this game to be a lot different than game No. 1.
One of those factors includes a smaller ice surface, which could be to Hibbing/Chisholm’s advantage.
The Bluejackets are 5-1 away from home, all on smaller ice surfaces. They’re 1-3-1 at home.
“We’re a better team on a smaller surface,” Rewertz said. “We have some speed. I like our team on a smaller surface. It forces us to play physically and do the things we don’t like to do on a bigger surface.”
That’s why Rewertz believes there will be some scoring in this game.
“We should see a few goals this time around,” Rewertz said. “It’s a different ice surface. This game should be a lot tighter, and we should see more shots on net, more opportunities than on a larger surface.
“It’s going to be a different-style game against them this time.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will also see a different Golden Bears team. Eveleth-Gilbert had to take a 12-day COVID break before that game against the Bluejackets.
“I know they’re playing better, so they will be a better team than the first time we saw them,” Rewertz said. “Both teams are playing better. Both teams are starting to find the back of the net than when we started the season.
“I’m looking forward to the matchup.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to Duluth Denfeld, but in now way was Rewertz disappointed in that loss to the Hunters.
“We don’t need to change anything per se, but we would like to play faster,” Rewertz said. “We knew what was in store for us against Denfeld. Our one man on the forecheck has to go in a lot harder and take better angles, then we have to do our job behind that.
“We have to continue to get better. We have to come out with energy and outwork them. We’re evenly-matched teams. They’re well coached, disciplined and structured. They take away the front of the net. We have to outwork them if we want to have success today.”
