HIBBING — To win a softball game, all three phases of the game — offense, defense and pitching — must be in perfect sync
The Hibbing High School softball team got the pitching performance they needed from Aune Boben, but the offense and defense didn’t live up to the billing.
The Bluejackets committed six errors, including two in a crucial six-run second inning, to help Cloquet to a 10-1 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at Bennett Park Field.
Boben allowed nine hits over seven innings, while striking out eight and walking one, but the lapses on defense were critical to the outcome of the game.
“It was not a good game,” Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl said. “They did what I’ve told our girls to do. They made us make plays, and we panicked. I tell the girls to put the ball in play to get in their heads.
“They (Cloquet) did exactly what I told them to do. Cloquet played our game.”
Boben had a clean first inning, then the Bluejackets put runners on first and second with one out.
Cloquet pitcher Allie Jones got out of the inning on a line-drive double play.
That’s when things got out of hand for Hibbing.
Carly Johnson singled to start the second, then Boben got a strikeout, then Justice Paro hit a routine ground ball to second.
The Hibbing second baseman had a chance to tag out the runner, then throw to first for a double play, but that didn’t happen.
There was no tag, and the throw to first was errant.
Cloquet had its inning going.
Jones hit a pop up behind third that was dropped for an error, which set the wheels in motion for six unearned runs.
Dana Jones, Brynn Martin and Sophia Diver all had RBI singles during the inning.
That’s all of the runs Allie Jones would need.
The Bluejackets got a single from Rylie Forbord in the fourth, then Boben and Megan Bussey singled in the fifth when Hibbing got its only run of the game.
The Bluejackets had a hard time making solid contact off of Jones.
“We got under the ball, so we were hitting fly balls not line drives, and they were right at people,” Vesledahl said. “We didn’t have any timely hits. We left too many on base.”
Cloquet got one run in the third on a squeeze bunt by Paro, one in the fourth on a squeeze bunt by Diver, one in the sixth as Dana Jones singled and scored on a three-base error and one in the seventh on a squeeze bunt by Blythe Proulx.
“The next time we face them, we have to bring it,” Vesledahl said. “We have to put this one behind us, and pray that the next one is better than this one.”
Dana Jones had three hits. Diver had two hits.
CHS 061 101 1 — 10 9 2
HHS 000 010 0 — 1 4 6
Cloquet: Allie Jones (W) and Alexis Goranson; Hibbing: Aune Boben (L) and Bella Scaia, Maddie St. George.
Eveleth-Gilbert 15,
Two Harbors 0, F/4
At Two Harbors, Taylor Morley surrendered a single hit to the Agates as the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team ran past Two Harbors 15-0 in four innings on Friday.
Morley went all four innings for the Golden Bears, striking out six in the one-hit performance.
Ava Fosness took the loss for the Agates, 15 runs (six earned) on 12 hits and nine walks. She struck out four.
At the plate, the Bears found a groove early, plating five runs in the first and six in the second to take a commanding lead.
Brooklyn Smith led the way for E-G finishing 3-4 on the day with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Lauran Lautigar and Joey Westby collected a pair of hits each. Westby added three RBIs to her stat line. Morley went 1-2 with three RBIs. Lydia Delich, Anna Westby, Brooke Thyen and Alex Flannigan all collected hits as well.
“The girls played well again tonight,” Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said on Friday. “We saw the ball well and hit the ball well. That’s about all we can ask for.”
Ely 9,
Cook County 7,
At Grand Marais, the Ely softball team outscored Cook County 4-1 in the seventh inning, rallying for a 9-7 Timberwolves win.
Charly Flom led at the plate for Ely, going 2-4 with a run scored. Lexy Halberg finished 2-4.
Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle, surrendering the seven runs on 10 hits.
Ely will host International Falls on Monday.
