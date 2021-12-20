‘Jackets 7th at Bloomington Jefferson Invite

BLOOMINGTON — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team scored 203 points to place seventh at the Jefferson Invite held Saturday.

East Ridge won the nine-team meet with 483.5 points, followed by Brainerd with 473, Orono 332.5, Delano/Watertown-Mayer 271, St. Anthony Village 252 and Bloomington Jefferson 215.

Rosemount was eighth with 33 and Mound-Westonka had 24.

Hibbing’s top placer was Cooper Emerson, who was third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.36. He was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 23.02.

Aaron Hadrava was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.65).

The 200 freestyle relay team of Riipinen, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips and

Emerson was fifth in 1:36.80.

Other Bluejacket results were as follows:

200 medley relay — 7. Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson, 1:48.75; 18. Alex Hanegmon, Griffin Benedict, Matthew Sandness, Logan Drews, 2:14.47.

200 freestyle — 12. Mathew Phillips, 2:07.52; 23. Reilly Benedict, 2:24.71; 26. Kellen Fisher, 2:28.90; 30. Tim Ranta, 2:31.10.

200 individual medley — 11. Hadrava, 2:18.10; 19. Riipinen, 2:27.33; 29. Ben Philips, 2:40.94; 36. Kai Strom, 3:09.65.

50 freestyle — 22. Cole Hughes, 26.24; 26. Sandness, 28.27; 34. Drews, 29.76; 36. Caleb Buus, 30.14; 54. Taneli Massingil, 37.26.

Diving — 6. Tyler Fosso, 263.25; 8. Hughes, 247.90; 9. Wylie Stenson, 242.25.

100 butterfly — 6. Ben Philips, 1:00.09; 26. Sandness, 1:26.20.

100 freestyle — 24. Griffin Benedict, 1:02.74; 29. Christian Massich, 1:05.94; 31. Drews, 1:06.70; 35. Dallas Hoover, 1:11.17; 48. Massingil 1:32.20.

500 freestyle — 18. Reilly Benedict, 6:41.28; 20. Fisher, 6:47.15; 23. Strom, 7:52.57.

200 freestyle relay — 18. Griffin Benedict, Sandness, Hughes, Reilly Benedict, 1:53.50; 22. Hoover, Drews, Ranta, Massich, 1:56.74.

100 backstroke — 14. Mathew Philips, 1:10.44; 21. Stenson, 1:17.12; 26. Buus, 1:30.26.

100 breaststroke — 7. Riipinen, 1;10.82; 14. Griffin Benedict, 1:20.05; 18. Hanegmon, 1:23.75; 24. Ranta. 1:32.32; 26. Massich, 1:34.36.

400 freestyle relay — 11. Hughes, Hadrava, Hanegmon, Mathew Philips, 3;56.64;

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments