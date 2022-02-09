HIBBING — It’s been a rough season for the Hibbing High School boys swimming team.
Between injury and COVID, that has taken its toll on the Bluejackets, who haven’t had a meet since the True Team Section on Jan. 15.
Swimmers have been in-and-out of practice as has Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano.
The Bluejackets will finally get back into the pool today when they host Duluth, beginning at 5 p.m. at the high school pool.
According to Veneziano, his team is finally getting back on track.
“We’re mostly back, but some of the missing training is having an impact on our overall season,” Veneziano said. “It’s hard to tell how far off we are, but I do think we’re catching up.
“I don’t know if we can make up for it, but we’ll do the best we can to try and get them back into the positions they were in before we had to deal with all of this stuff. It is what it is.”
Hibbing was supposed to host its own Hibbing Invite, but that meet was canceled. A couple of other meets were called off, too, so Veneziano doesn’t know how his team will respond to the meet with Duluth.
“Duluth is coming in good,” Veneziano said. “Both teams have stuff they want to accomplish, so Duluth agreed to come in for a dual meet since we canceled the rest of our meets.
“They have a lot of things they want to accomplish and see, and so do we. It’s a mutual positive between the both of us.”
What does Veneziano want to see accomplished?
“Right now, today is our last chance to try to get spots for our regional lineup,” Veneziano said. “I have to make some decisions, but I have a good group of stuff to base it on.
“This is going to be a lot of what we need to see for regions is going to happen today.”
The Section 6A preliminary meet is two weeks from today, so there will be a lot of fine tuning on strokes and techniques with no meets for two weeks.
There will be one objective against Duluth.
“Simply put, if they want a job in the regional lineup, they have to earn it,” Veneziano said. “If they have a job in the regional lineup, protect it.”
