HIBBING — In his tenure as Hibbing High School boys swimming coach, Mike Veneziano has seen his teams place third, fifth, eighth twice a ninth and two 10ths.
The Bluejacket mentor might have another team capable of placing in the top 10 as the State Class A Meet begins today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
There will be two pods, once consisting of Sections 1, 3 and 5, which will begin at noon, then 2, 4 and 6, which will start at 6 p.m.
Hibbing is sending five athletes to state including William Stenson, Cooper Emerson, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips and Luke Pocquette. Ben Riipinen is the alternate.
All of those swimmers either set Section 6A records, or pool records during the 6A meet last weekend.
“They performed well at sections, and I think they’re going to perform extremely well again,” Veneziano said. “They’ve been focused. They’ve been low key. They’re seeing this as the business part of it.”
Of course, the setting will be different. There will be very few fans, if any, at the meet, and there are no preliminaries, so all events will be timed finals.
“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Veneziano said. “There’s a sense that it’s a little bit more low key with the competition. The competition is going to be excellent, but the focus is more on the COVID stuff.
“That’s a little bit deflating because it’s a strange year with how things are being done. I’m not so sure that that is not more conducive to performing better. I’m not so sure that that is not more conducive to performing better. When you get rid of all of the bells and whistles, you can focus on actually competing, which is what we’re there to do.”
Competing is something Hibbing will do.
Stenson has the No. 1 seed in the 100 butterfly, but he’s not actually shouting that out from the rooftops.
Stenson knows better than to do that.
“It means a lot, but like I said last year, things always change,” Stenson said. “I’ll try my best. I have to be prepared for what can come up.”
That’s why Veneziano respects Stenson as a competitor.
“He has a better swim in him,” Veneziano said. “Will it be good enough to maintain that position? I don’t know. William is a savvy swimmer. He knows that all he can do is go get his better performance.
“Where that ends up being place-wise is totally out of his control. All he can do is control his own performance. If somebody else bangs off an incredible swim, you can’t control it, so why worry about it.”
The last thing Stenson is thinking about is a state title.
“He takes it that way, and he puts that in perspective,” Veneziano said. “He’s not sitting around thinking, ‘State champ. State champ. State champ.’ He’s thinking, ‘Performance. Performance, Performance.’
“When you do that, your chances of placing higher increase. If you put too much pressure on you to maintain that, it’s counter productive.”
Stenson, who is seeded sixth in the 200 individual medley, is just glad he has the opportunity to compete at state in his final season on the team.
“This meant a lot,” Stenson said. “I had a good time this year even though it was short. It was fun. All of us did the best we could.”
The 200 medley relay, which has a second seed. Stenson, Emerson, Hadrava and Pocquette did set a 6A and pool record in that event at the section meet.
“Every kid has a little bit more in them,” Veneziano said. “They will perform well. All we can control is going down and performing to the best of our ability. It might work in our favor, or it might not work in our favor.
“We want to perform well. The outcome will take care of itself.”
Emerson believes this foursome can go faster because the No. 1 seed, Breck/Blake, is right next to them.
“It’s exciting. It’s going to get us pumped up,” Emerson said. “I feel like it’ll make our guys go harder having them right next to us. That should push us a lot. It’ll make us more pumped up and excited for it.”
Emerson also has the ninth seed in the 50 freestyle and seventh seed in the 100 freestyle.
“It’s going to be a close one, but it’s going to be fun,” Emerson said. “It’ll be close having guys right next to you pushing you the whole time. I feel like I’m prepared because I’ve done a lot more offseason training than in those other years.
“I did a lot of good work this season.”
In the sprints, it’s more about turns and finishes that make a difference in the race.
“A lot of that comes down to how you perform the small-technical stuff,” Veneziano said. “You have to judge all of that stuff really and really close. If you do that things work out.
“A lot of these guys have had experience in the university pool, so they’re no strangers to the facility. That shouldn’t hamper them.”
The 200 freestyle relay of Pocquette, Emerson, Stenson and Hadrava has the fourth seed, and they will be swimming next to Blake/Breck, which has the third seed.
“We are sitting next to, in most of our swims, the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds,” Veneziano said. “The competition will be good for us. It will help drive us to better performances.”
Hadrava has the 18th seed in the 100 backstroke, so he has some work to do to make it into the top 16 to score team points.
“Now, it’s a head game,” Hadrava said. “I have to go in there headstrong and give it all I’ve got, and push through the pain.”
Pocquette has the 20th seed in the 100 breaststroke.
He’ll fall back on a superstition that happened one year when Hibbing was competing at the Aquatics Center.
“I could possibly get top 16 in the breaststroke, but we’ll see,” Pocquette said. “I need to drop a second-and-a-half to get into the top 16. I’ll eat a waffle in the morning. It sits well in the stomach.
“My first time swimming at the U of M, in the hotel before the meet, I had a waffle and swam well. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Philips will be swimming in his first state meet on the 200 freestyle relay. He’s hoping to go faster in that swim.
“Saturday, I wasn’t in the best shape,” Philips said. “I had sore legs, so for this weekend, I’m excited to swim that 50 again. I’m going to drop a little bit of time, and go my fastest time yet.
“Luke and I are going to have to drop quite a bit of time to stay in at the top, but we’re both capable of doing that. I think we’ll do well.”
Veneziano has already let it be known what kind of opportunity this team has at this meet.
“We have a lot of silver linings happen for us, and we need to focus on those,” Veneziano said. “I will not be disappointed in any way, shape or form if we perform better. The same philosophy I preach to the kids is the same philosophy I tell myself.
“I don’t want to be a hypocrite. I want them to perform to the best of their ability and the places will take care of themselves. If we go down there and go lights out and improve on every swim, I don’t care what place we get. It’s about the job that we did.”
